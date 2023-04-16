Baseball falls to GW, 9-2





Next game: at Sacred Heart 4/18/2023 | 03:00 April 18 (Tue) / 3:00 PM bee Sacred Heart Bronx, NY (April 16, 2023) George Washington’s Chris Kahler pitched a complete game five-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Colonials earned victory over the Fordham Rams 9-2 at Houlihan Park on Sunday. For the third game in a row, the Colonials got out swinging and scored in the first inning. Sam Gates led off with a single, advanced to third base on a wild pitch and a single, then scored on a grounder by Eddie Micheletti. Fordham tied the game at one in the bottom of the first, as Ryan Thiesse was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a grounder, stole third and scored on a sac-fly Tommy McAndrews . The Colonials re-took the lead in the third inning on a two-run single by Micheletti for a 3-1 lead, then made it 4-1 in the fourth inning by scoring a run on a passed ball. George Washington followed with a four-run rally in the fifth inning, as they loaded the bases and scored an RBI-double by Micheletti, an RBI-single by Robby Wacker and a two-run single by Michael Kohn for an 8-1 head Start. Fordham tried to get back into the game in the bottom of the sixth, when Chris Genero and Thiesse led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Cian Sahler followed with another single to the middle, but a baserunning error gave Fordham only one run, as Thiesse was caught in a rundown between second and third base. The Rams would eventually load the bases later in the frame on a ground rule double by McAndrews and a walk to Daniel Bucciero . However, a strikeout and fielder’s choice ended the potential rally. The Colonials closed the score in the ninth with an RBI-single by Noah Levin for the 9-2 final. George Washington starting pitcher Chris Kahler was the story of the game, allowing just two runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts in a complete game win. Fordham starter Austin things (0-1) took the loss, giving up seven earned runs on nine hits with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work. Nolan Hughes threw 3.2 innings of relief and gave up two hits with five strikeouts. The Rams will next play on Tuesday, April 18eas they embark on an eight-game road swing that begins at Sacred Heart for a 3:00 p.m. game.

