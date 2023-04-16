Cricket U17: South South win double at NCF championship





Team south-south, the defending champions, have won the fourth edition of the PwC/NCF U17 Cricket Championship. The south-south male and female teams showed sheer dominance on Sunday in Abuja, winning all matches to eventually claim the title – a fourth consecutive win for the women and the third for the male team. The female defending champion pitched against the Southeast, with the latter winning the coin toss and choosing to field. Faith Okpara’s 3/16 bowling effort was not enough to limit the defending champion who raced to 133/5 in 20 overs. Player of the match Piety Lucky 49(36) and teammate Peculiar Agboya 30(20) did the job for the south-south zone as they finished the innings on a high note. In reply, the South East managed to reach 67 runs/10 in 17.4 overs as Lucky earned a 4 wicket haul for 10 in 3.4 overs. South-South won by 64 points. The men’s game began with a south-south victory of the coin toss and the choice to bat against northwest. Abraham Oaikena 27 (33) and Godswill Effiong 28 (29) did the most for the defending champion who scored 128 in 24 overs. To win the North West needed to score 129 runs but players like Unity Ogbide 3/16 and Effiongs 5/6 were instrumental in limiting the North side to 56/10 in 21.4 overs. South South won by 71 runs. Previously, the Southwest beat the Southeast by 17 runs in the boys’ event and the Northwest by 7 wickets in the girls’ event to claim third place. South-South coach Theophilus Igronde, who praised the team’s performance, said: “Our hard work has paid off and hopefully we will continue to improve on this performance. Other teams have really improved since the last time we met them and they gave us good competition.

