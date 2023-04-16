His home – the state of Mississippi

STARKVILLE Dak Prescott is one of the most famous athletes in the world. The Mississippi State legend and starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys is as recognizable as a star.

These days, Prescott can do anything and be anywhere he wants. But on Saturday, Prescott was sidelined at Davis Wade Stadium as he attended MSU’s annual spring game. As famous as he is, Prescott refuses to forget where he came from.

“This place has always been my home since I came here at 17,” Prescott said. “Being able to come back home, see people you love and just get this feeling, just the euphoria of it alone is something special.”

Prescott was one of several former MSU football players in Starkville for Super Bulldog Weekend. Dozens of State stars were gathered, including Prescott, Jeffery Simmons, Willie Gay, Jr., KJ Wright, Vick Ballard, Martinas Rankin, Tire Phillips, Josh Boyd, Deljuan Robinson, Pork Chop Womack, Juan Long and more.

Among the many happy to see all the Bulldog stars was Mississippi State’s head coach Zak Arnett .

“It means a lot,” said Arnett of having so many Bulldogs back. “Obviously we want an open door policy. We want those guys around as much as possible. [First]because they have given a lot to our university and put us on the map with what they do [or have done] on the next level. And [also], the fact is that they have put a lot of effort, time, blood, sweat and tears into this program and deserve to be welcome here again. So we are very proud of them.”

Smiles were easy to find all day with Prescott and the rest. Ballard’s came to him before his day even really started.

“[Saturday] In the morning I tweeted ‘Maroon,'” Ballard said.

The many reactions from ‘Wit’ quickly followed.

“All those feelings of hearing people say, ‘Maroon, White’, [when I was playing]it all came back to me and made me smile,” Ballard said.

But what made Ballard happiest was simply being back in the place that means so much to him.

“When I think of the state of Mississippi, I think of family,” Ballard said. “I’ve had some of the best times of my life on this field and on this campus. So to come back and see some of my brothers I’ve played with brings back a lot of good memories.”

Rankin conveyed similar thoughts.

“It’s a home away from home,” Rankin said. “Every time I come back, all the memories come flooding back. I remember everything we did and it’s pretty sweet. I just enjoy coming back.”

For Prescott, his return to Starkville had added icing on the cake. During halftime of Saturday’s spring game, MSU passed the retired Jak’s living mascot armor to a new bulldog, Dak. Prescott took part in the festivities.

“What do you think about it?” Prescott said, seemingly still impressed that MSU’s living mascot now bears his name. “They named the mascot after me, so I had to come back and see that it’s humbling that the mascot of the state of Mississippi, from this university, is named after me. It’s something that I have very special to me.”

It’s incredibly fitting that Mississippi’s state mascot is named Dak, as there’s no denying that Prescott is such a big part of MSU. The same goes for the many others who were back in town on Saturday.

It is said that wherever the people of the state of Mississippi go, the Bulldog family goes with them. And when it’s time for those individuals to return, MSU will always be waiting to welcome them back with open arms.