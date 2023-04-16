Cricket-Tendulkar junior makes IPL debut with Mumbai





MUMBAI (Reuters) -Arjun Tendulkar, son of batter Sachin, made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Mumbai Indians on Sunday in their home game against former champion Kolkata Knight Riders. The Tendulkars became the first father-son duo to play the IPL after 23-year-old Arjun received his cap from Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma. With Mumbai opting to field after winning the toss, left arm sailor Arjun opened the attack for Mumbai, giving up five runs in his first over. Arjun conceded 17 runs in his two overs before being knocked out and did not complete his full four overs quota. “Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer,” 49-year-old Sachin wrote on Twitter. “As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. “You have worked very hard to get here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!” The most prolific batsman in international cricket with 100 centuries, Sachin played six seasons with Mumbai Indians and is currently the team mentor. Arjun, like his father, hit a century in his first-class debut in December, achieving the feat in a Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan. “So happy to see Arjun playing for Mumbai… The father of the champion must be so proud…wish him all the best,” former India captain Sourav Ganguly tweeted. Venkatesh Iyer hammered 104 off 51 balls, the second hundred of this year’s IPL, to help Kolkata after 185-6, but Mumbai chased down the target in the 18th on the back of Ishan Kishan’s half century. This was the second century by a Kolkata batsman in IPL history, 15 years after Brendon McCullum’s 158 not out in the league’s first ever match in 2008. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, additional reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis)

