31 women’s tennis blanks Endicott, 9-0





WALTHAM, Mass. – In their final regular season set-up for next weekend University Athletics Association championships, the No. 27 ranked Brandeis University women’s tennis team defeated visiting Endicott College 9-0. It was the second game in a row that the judges won without dropping a point. TEAM RECORDS Brandeis: 9-8.

Endicott: 12-6. HOW IT HAPPENED The judges won this despite resting for their two best singles and best doubles tandem.

They won 8-2, 8-3 and 8-3 in doubles to take an impressive 3-0 lead.

In singles, the first two matches were decided as the Brandeis players won 12 of 13 matches.

First year Ella Chase (Lincoln, Mass. / Lincoln-Sudbury Regional) won 6-0, 6-1, at #4 and sophomore Anastasia Sia (Thessaloniki, Greece / Anatolia College) won 6-1, 6-0, at #3 for the deciding point.

First year Phoebe Tamaoki (Cambridge, Massachusetts / Cambridge Rindge and Latin) nearly repeated the 12-of-13 performance with a 6-2, 6-0, win over #2 while junior Ella Subramanian (Parkland, Florida/Laurel Springs) won 6-0, 6-1, scored on #5.

The last two games at the top and bottom of the lineup were the most competitive and featured a pair of Brandeis sisters. First year Nancy Jiang (Shanghai, China / Shanghai International) was a 6-1, 6-3, winner at #1 while junior Jiayi Zhang (Shanghai, China / Shanghai International) survived the toughest test at #6, 4-6, 7-5, 12-10. NEXT ONE The judges will learn tomorrow who their first-round opponent is for next week's UAA tournament.

