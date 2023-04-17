Eight-year-old Clovis is calling for participation in the senior Olympics





April 15 One of the biggest supporters of the annual Senior Olympics competition in Clovis is 81-year-old chiropractor Ken Lindsey. “I’m a senior and I experience what seniors experience,” Lindsey said when asked about his interest in the senior Olympics. He will compete when the senior Olympics kick off from April 24 through May 15. Lindsey believes that when seniors work together, Senior Olympics participants have greater value for life and a greater passion for life. “When we come together with a common goal that triggers a change in our emotions,” Lindsey said. “Emotions can be sadness, sadness, things that bring us down. What brings us up is a common purpose: association… physically, mentally and emotionally.” Lindsey has been competing in the Senior Olympics for about 12 years when he started in Arizona. “I do shot put, men’s singles in tennis, cornhole, shuffleboard, dancing and talent,” Lindsey said. Lindsey brings comedy to the talent show. “My wife and I do really funny skits, if you don’t laugh at it, you’re a sourpuss,” said Lindsey. “But you can change that by joining the fun and athletics of our association.” Lindsey said the Clovis-Curry County 50-plus Senior Olympics has been around since 1984. Lindsey said registrants can compete in athletic events such as shot put, triple jump, discus throw, standing long jump, long jump, javelin throw, pole vault, racquetball. He said they can even participate in archery, swimming, cornhole and badminton. “We have dance and talent competition, 8-ball pool, Frisbee accuracy and targeting, Frisbee distance, horseshoes, pickleball, power walking, speed walking, swimming, shuffleboard, soccer accuracy, ping pong and tennis,” he said. Winners don’t walk away empty-handed, says Lindsey. He said they will get gold, silver and bronze medals. Story continues Olympic events for seniors take place at several locations in the Clovis city parks. “The dance and talent competition will be held at Clovis Community College Town Hall,” Lindsey said. “They let us use City Hall for free because CCC recognizes the emotional and physical value to seniors in our area.” Lindsey said contestants compete against people of the same age in 5-year increments. The entry fee is $20 for up to 5 events. The minimum age is 50 years. “Registration has been extended to Tuesday,” Lindsey said. Lindsey added that if people have questions, they can call Marty Tressel at (575) 763-3377.

