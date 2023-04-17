Portage’s 2023 Community Challenge consists of cricket matches – PortageOnline.com

The Portage Local Immigration Partnership was awarded a $4,900 PaticipACTION grant this year for a community challenge.

Cultural connector Megan Romphf says the challenge usually runs from June 1 to June 30, and that it’s up to the community to try a new sport, get active and just go out and bring something new to the community to try.

“Last year they did it with pickleball and this year we applied for cricket because it’s new, it’s coming,” says Romphf. “We’ve been getting some traction with the Portage Cricket Club over the last few years, so we thought we’d sign up and give it a try. And we got the $4900 to set it up for the community.”

She notes that the Cricket Club is quite excited.

“We did the Jumpstart scholarship in October 2022, and they came out and we had 58 participants with young people,” continues Romphf. “The Portage Cricket Club came out and they did all the coaching for it. So they’re excited to get back out there and do some more now.”

She describes cricket as a game that originated in the United Kingdom and other countries outside of Canada and is quite popular.

“There are national leagues and they use two wickets and bats, or I think what we would think of as bats from what you think of baseball,” notes Romphf. “I think of it a bit like golf and baseball mixed up. So you’re swinging down instead of swinging out, you get the ball bowled instead of throwing the ball, and you hit it. You can angle it a lot save it. It’s a really fun game.”

The Manitoba Cricket Association will play a full expo game against the Portage Cricket Club on June 7.

“We’ve done this in the past,” notes Romphf. “Last year 73 people came out to watch, let alone play, and it’s a lot of fun. We challenge anyone who wants to learn more about it, see it or hear more about it to come out to come and just have a little fun with us.”

Romphf explains that the reason PLIP is involved in the effort is due to the fact that most newcomers in Canada are highly involved. North America is somewhat outside the rest of the world’s interest in the sport.

“Cricket is not a Canadian sport,” says Romphf. “It’s actually played everywhere except Canada. When you look at the ethnic culture and the diversity that comes from the players and the teams that you watch on TV, it’s mainly the Indian community that has more or less caught our attention. they want it here we had 58 kids come out and it wasn’t just the Indian community it was people who came from the Philippines people who came from the Indigenous community and people who came from the non-Indigenous community There were so many kids coming to play this and now the parents are asking, “When are you doing this again? How can we involve our children? How do we get involved? How do we learn to play the sport?”‘”

She notes that the community challenge is a national exercise initiative that encourages everyone to be active together throughout the month of June.

It all takes place on May 30 and 31. After that it is June 7, 14 and 21. The rain date is June 28. The event takes place every Wednesday and you just show up. There are prizes, drinks, snacks and all equipment is supplied.

Five draws will be held for Youth Competition Funds through the Scholarship for those taking part in the Challenge. Please contact Romphf at m.romphf@pfrc.com.

Canada’s most active community wins $100,000.