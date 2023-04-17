Australia’s team announced for Invictus Games in Düsseldorf





Team Australia Named for INVICTUS GAMES DUSSELDORF 2023 31 athletes will represent Australia at this year’s Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany in September. The Invictus Games is an international, adaptive multi-sport competition for serving and former military personnel who have been injured, injured or ill during their military service. Minister for Defense Personnel and Veterans Affairs, the Hon Matt Keogh MP, said the combined Australian Defense Force (ADF) and Invictus Australia team was a credit to the nation. “On behalf of all of us sporting Australians I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to all the incredible members of Team Australia who will not only represent our country at this year’s Games, they will represent all those who have served our country in our ADF,” said Minister Keogh. . “I commend Invictus Australia for their mission to adapt to the ever-changing needs of Australian veterans and families and the powerful role sport can play in enhancing well-being, supporting transition, recovery and rehabilitation.” “Sport is a fantastic tool to support veterans transitioning from military service, not only to maintain their physical fitness and social connection, but also as a proactive and preventative measure to build mental resilience.” “I want to thank the families and friends of our team members for their support during their rehabilitation journey.” Australian participants join 500 current and former serving military personnel from 21 other countries to compete in the sixth edition of the event. Team Australia will compete in sports such as track and field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, cycling, sitting volleyball, table tennis, swimming, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby. “The Invictus Games is an opportunity for Australia to celebrate determination, camaraderie and honor with others from around the world who have also shown resilience in the face of adversity,” said Minister Keogh. In 2022, the Australian Government contributed $9 million to the Invictus Games and Invictus Australia’s ongoing work in the community. Team Australia is supported by the Australian Defense Force and Invictus Australia. 17 APRIL 2023 Imagery and vision https://images.defence.gov.au/S20230666 Competitor biographies are up online https://invictusaustralia.org/strongteam-australiastrong/ /Public release. This material from the original organization/author(s) may be in nature at any given time and has been edited for clarity, style and length. Mirage.News does not take any institutional positions or positions, and all views, views and conclusions expressed herein are solely those of the author(s).

