Cats Complete Sweep in Historic Dillons Sunflower Showdown





LAWRENCE, Kan. In the highest-scoring game in series history, K-State won 21-18 against Kansas to complete the Dillons Sunflower Showdown sweep at Hoglund Ballpark on Sunday. The Cats (24-14, 9-6 Big 12) used a season-high 19 hits to score 21 points in the series finale to grab the program's first sweep over the Jayhawks (17-18, 5-7 Big 12) since 2013. "Today was a day of mental toughness," head coach said Pete Hughes . "With these conditions it's not baseball, but you just have to put yourself in a different place mentally and not look at the scoreboard." "You play for your next at bat, keep your head down, pick it up at the end of the game and hopefully you're in a good spot. That's what we did today," said Hughes. Kyler Heyne (3-0) took the win in relief, allowing only two earned runs in his two innings of striking out four. Three Wildcats led by multiple RBIs in the win Kalen Culpepper And Beautiful Lodice with six each Cash had four.

“It’s our program goal to win this series every year, but getting a sweep in someone’s park is hard, especially in this league. It helps us make up for some losses from earlier in the season.” HOW IT HAPPENED After a scoreless first inning, K-State used 13 runs on 11 hits to take control of the series final. Robert Pena led off with his ninth homer of the season to open the scoring. The Cats connected two consecutive hits and walked each other to load the bases for that Cash roped a single to center to double the Cats lead, 2-0. With no outs, Lodice hit his second homer of the series with his first collegiate grand slam. The redshirt freshman launched a 3-2 throw 425 feet to center field to clear the bases. Kalen Culpepper destroyed the Cats third homer of the inning and its fourth of the season to extend the lead to eight, 8–0. The Cats would add five runs to the board for their second inning of 10+ runs this season. Kansas broke the shutout in the third frame with seven runs to make it a 13-7 ball game. The Wildcats and Jayhawks traded 18 runs in the last six innings in the highest-scoring game in series history. IN THE BOX K-State scored 21 runs on 19 hits with two errors

The Wildcats scored 13 runs in the second inning

The second time this season, Cats posted an inning of more than 10 runs

Lodice launched his first collegiate grand slam; Cats fifth of the season

First 10+ run against KU since 2017

Heyne picked up his third victory with four strikeouts

Highest-grossing game in series history; surpassed KU’s 22-16 victory on May 15, 1931

Nine different players recorded a hit; seven had several

Day produced his third game in a row with three hits

Rugely, Day and Johnson each had three hits

Culpepper and Lodice each led with six RBI’s

Bullpen combined for 11 earned runs and 11 strikeouts

Rugely reached for the 20 e straight game followed by Dag (17) and Pelletier (14)

straight game followed by Dag (17) and Pelletier (14) KU scored 18 runs on 17 hits with four errors

Each team stranded 12 on base COMMENTS Cats leads the all-time series 186-177-1 and is 74-92 in Lawrence

First wipe over KU since 2013

The Wildcats go 11-7 in real road games

First team to record nine conference victories

K-State is the only team with five Big 12 road wins

The win sees the Cats jump to third in the conference standings at 9-6 ON DECK The Cats will go home at Tointon Family Stadium on Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. to host state rival Wichita State (20-15, 5-4 American). The game can now be seen on the Big 12 on ESPN+ and the ESPN app with radio coverage available on KMAN (93.3FM/1350AM) and a free live audio available on kstatesports.com/watch.

