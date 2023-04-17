More runs, longer careers, fewer breaks: how cricket has changed over the last 30 years

You don’t need numbers to tell you that cricket has grown manyfold over the past 30 years, becoming faster and more frenetic. Your intuition, if it survived the whirlwind that was the arrival of T20, the shock of the Big Three takeover and the clear shift from cricket as a live spectator experience to a broadcast object, will tell you that batsmen’s score is running faster; Tests more often end in results other than draws; India, England and Australia dominate the schedule; and cricketers are playing significantly more matches. But how much has the game changed? A look at the data ESPNcricinfo has collected over the past 30 years reveals that on some parameters the game hasn’t changed as much as we might think, while on others the changes are more dramatic than we imagined.

Run rates have gone up, team totals have skyrocketed

It is well known that the invention of T20 cricket has led to a significant increase in scoring speed in the other formats as well. A look at the data for ODIs suggests that while point-scoring has become faster in the T20 era, it is not to the extent one might have suspected. For example, it is somewhat surprising to see that the average run rate in ODIs in 2005 (5.10) is higher than that in 2021-22 (5.02). ODI run rates peaked in 2015, with runs at 5.50 at a time. But the increase between 2007, the year of the first T20 World Cup, and 2015 – 9.12% – is actually less than the increase between 1993 and 2005 – 16.97%. It appears that run rates in ODIs had already risen steadily in the 1990s and 2000s and have continued to rise ever since, with some declines.

Graphic: How ODI totals have progressed Ishita Mazumder / ESPNcricinfo Ltd

While the increase in the average run rate wasn’t surprising, the extreme highs of the grand totals were. In 1993, a total of more than 400 ODIs seemed unthinkable. But when the mark was violated in 2006, it was broken into twice a gamewith South Africa’s famous score of 438 in response to Australia’s 434. Sixteen years later, England came close to the 500 mark.

Graphic: Batting averages and batting percentages in Tests since 1993 Ishita Mazumder / ESPNcricinfo Ltd

The T20 game’s critics have suggested that it has impaired batters’ ability to concentrate for long periods, and made players more inclined to score quick runs than batting time in various formats. The data does show that batting averages have declined since their peak in the mid and late 2000s. Between 2018 and 2021, the overall test batting average was below 30 for four consecutive years. In 2018, that average was 26.28, the lowest in the past 30 years. While much of that can be attributed to difficult pitches and strong bowling attacks, the drops in averages aren’t necessarily accompanied by drops in hit rates. The overall pass rate in Tests has risen from the low 40s in the 1990s to the low 50s, and even in years like 2019, when the batting average fell to 29.34, the pass rate remained well above 50.

Graphic: Percentage of Tests ending in a result Ishita Mazumder / ESPNcricinfo Ltd

The advantage of faster scoring rates in Tests is that there are now many more matches finishing compared to the 1990s and 2000s. By the 2000s the percentage of finishes had risen into the 1970s and since the mid-2010s it has risen to in the 1980s. The years 2018 and 2019 saw record percentages of finishing places, with New Zealand being the only country to host more than one draw in the entire two-year period.

Graphic: internationals between test teams Ishita Mazumder / ESPNcricinfo Ltd

The volume of cricket has increased, but not much for individual players

A tangible change in cricket over the last 30 years is how much of it there is. Not only do we now have franchise tournaments in almost every cricketing country, the amount of international cricket has grown tremendously. Even if you consider the 301 internationals between Tests nations in 2022 to be a bit of an oddity – the Covid-19 pandemic led to a backlog of games – the more than 200 games played since 2006, all but one year, are in stark contrary to the figures of the early 1990s.

Of course, the number of test countries has increased, but even if you look at the numbers of individual teams, there are more on the international calendar now than in the 90s and 2000s. For example, India played more than 50 internationals each in each of 2017, 2018 and 2019; prior to 2005, they had only three years in which they played more than 50 internationals. With three formats to play and the price of broadcast rights skyrocketing, tours are being compressed into a few days each, with limited days between games and even less time for tour matches.

Graphic: Most internationals in one calendar year Ishita Mazumder / ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Does this mean that individual players actually play more internationals? With workload management and team rotation becoming a staple of the cricket lexicon, players aren’t necessarily playing against more internationals than ever. In fact, the last time a player took part in more than 50 internationals in a calendar year was in 2014. The highest number in the last 30 years is 53 – Rahul Dravid played that many internationals in 1999, Mohammad Yousuf hit the same number in 2000, and M S Dhoni in 2007.

Graphically: Most matches in a calendar year for a player in various formats Ishita Mazumder / ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Of course, players in the 1990s and 2000s didn’t have franchise cricket. In 2018, Rashid Khan played a whopping 83 top-flight matches, the most anyone has managed in a calendar year since the launch of ESPNcricinfo. In contrast, the most games played by a cricketer in 1993 was 51, for Ian Healy. Healy might point out that 27 of the games he played in 1993 were four- or five-day games, while all the games Rashid played in 2022 were one-day games, so the total number of days Healy played cricket was probably greater than for Rashid. Yet Rashid played in nine different countries against three for Healy. Ravi Bopara, whose 79 matches in 2010 are the third most for any cricketer in a calendar year since 1993, also has the most matches recorded in the ESPNcricinfo database – an astonishing 898 matches in total.