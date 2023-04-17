Maroon football transfers, offers after opening the portal window





The Auburn football team has just completed their first spring training session under the new coaching staff led by head coach Hugh Freeze. While the abysmal weather made it difficult to really get a feel for the team, it’s clear the Tigers will look to the transfer portal to add talent and depth to the roster. While the Tigers will be bringing in new players, they are also expected to lose players during this portal period, and several have already announced transfer intentions. Linebackers Desmond Tisdol and Kameron Brown were early entrants and were mostly deep pieces, so their departures won’t have a huge impact on the roster. While Tisdol is still looking for his new home, Brown announced his transfer destination a few days ago. Jeffrey M’ba’s decision to enter the transfer portal came as somewhat of a surprise given the expectation that he would contribute to the defensive line this fall. Defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett moved M’ba to defensive end and allowed him to focus on that one position, and M’ba was reportedly excited to “Destroying People” this fall. The most recent player to enter the portal is sophomore wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson. He caught a great pass during the A-Day game and has shown potential during his time with Auburn Football, but was never able to stand out as a go-to receiver. This fall, he wants to take his talents elsewhere. It is likely that more players will enter the transfer portal during the spring window, which lasts from April 15-30. The Tigers have that too made their first offer to a player from the portal, recruiting a former player from offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery. Offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat stated his intention to leave Tulsa and has received an official offer from Auburn Football. During the 2022 season, Muskrat played left tackle, complimenting Dillon Wade—who transferred from Tulsa to Auburn prior to the spring—at right tackle. The coaching staff have made it clear that they are still looking for lows in the offensive line, and it would be a great scenario to bring in a player who is already familiar with Montgomery’s style and will have instant chemistry with a other lineman.

