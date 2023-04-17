Women’s tennis scrapes by William Smith 54





On aadjective 12, Ithaca College women’s tennis team faced the William Smith College Herons in a match that lasted until the last minute. Both teams went back and forth, but the Bombers eventually came out on top, securing one 54 win. To start the day, freshman Sabrina ChEUof and sophomores Eliana Chelnick took a 81 win over No. 3 for the Bombers. Soon after, the herons returned fire when sophomore Isabelle Goings-Perrot And freshman Haley Levine won a victory seniors Rebecca Andrews and Zoe Davis at No. 1 to make it a tie between the two teams. To regain momentum, the South Hill squads arrive sophomore Taylor Crain And Senior Caroline Hertz guaranteed a victory in the number 2 spot. Herz said the team’s support and cheer during the game helped her win. [The contributing factor] was that our energy was super high and lots of screaming and cheering, Herz said. Just being there for each other through wins and mistakes. Heading into the singles matches with a lead of 21, sophomore Kayla Shenk was able to take the win for the Bombers in the No. 5 spot. She won her first set 61 and her second set 64 over the Herons sophomore Julia Pidagiving the South Hill squad a 31 lead. In the Number 1 in singles, Crain managed to beat Levine to give the bombers a calm and controlled lead over the herons. Despite this, the Herons answered back with three straight wins. In the No. 2 Andrews was unable to pick up a win and lost both of her sets to Goings-Perrot. Soon after, Davis was able to win her first set 64, but eventually fell short, losing her last two in third. At the Number 6 spot, Herz won her first set 61, but despite her best efforts, she lost the last two sets. she fell short in the second set with a score of 67 and 36 in the third setwhich resulted in her overall loss. In a tense and closely fought match with the score tied at 44, the outcome of the match hung in the balance at fourth place. After losing the first set 36, Cheung secured a significant win of 64 in the second set and a win of 76 in the third set. The match was a nerve-wracking affair that went to the bone with both teams giving their all. This resulted in a resounding victory for the Bombers. With a hard-earned win, the Bombers broke their season record to 86, including a solid performance of 32 in the Liberty League. Looking to increase the three–game win streak, the team prepares to host Vassar College in an exciting game scheduled for April 10 at 10am.

