Knight scores 3 in the US hockey gold medal 6-3 victory over Canada

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) Hilary Knight scored three runs, including the go-ahead goal with 3:10 left in regulation, as the Americans won their 10th gold medal in the Women’s Hockey World Cup and first in four years with a 6-3 victory over cross-border rival Canada on Sunday night.

Caroline Harvey had a goal and an assist, and Abbey Murphy and Cayla Barnes, with an empty goal, also scored. The Americans scored four unanswered goals in the third period. Aerin Frankel stopped 24 shots. Knight increased her tournament career goal total to 61, while also extending her record point total to 101.

It’s been a while, Knight said of winning her ninth tournament gold, but for the first time since 2019.

It’s hard to beat Canada. It’s hard being Canada in Canada, right? So we definitely felt like an underdog, Knight added. People are always rooting at us, but somehow we hold on and that feels sweeter.

The Americans overcame three one-goal deficits before Knight scored twice in the space of 27 seconds to take advantage of a two-way advantage with the score tied at three.

Canadian defenseman Renata Fast (14) battles American forward Abbey Murphy (37) for Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) during the second period of the gold medal game at the Women’s World Hockey Championships in Brampton, Ontario, Canada Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette Canadian forward Brianne Jenner (19) celebrates after her goal against the United States with teammate Renata Fast (14) during the second period of the gold medal game at the Women’s Hockey World Cup in Brampton, Ontario, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn American forward Hilary Knight (21) and Canadian forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) compete during the second period of the gold medal game at the Women’s Hockey World Cup in Brampton, Ontario, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette LastNext one

With Brianne Jenner out for tripping and Claire Thompson a 1:11 penalty later for delay in play, Knight snapped a shot from the middle of the lock to beat Ann-Renee Desbiens high on the glove side. Knight made it 5-3 by deflecting Harvey’s shot from the left point.

Jenner scored twice and added an assist, and Marie-Philip Poulin had a goal and an assist for Canada as they went in search of their 13th tournament title. Desbiens stopped 16 shots in losing her first tournament game in 17 career starts.

“I think we had a bit of disbelief now. Not that we don’t know the opposing team is a great hockey team, but we believe in our group so completely,” Jenner said.

I think there are a lot of moments in that game. You know, I think it’s easy to put the blame elsewhere. But I think we should look at ourselves, Jenner added. I mean, we have to figure out a way to hold onto those clues.

The Americans underline their victory by loudly, proudly and cheerfully singing the American national anthem. They won gold on Canadian soil, with the tournament played to a largely pro-Canadian crowd in a Toronto suburb.

The US bounced back from losing the past two world championships to Canada, as well as the gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

It’s unbelievable. It’s just one of the better ones we’ve won. Being down and coming right back, veteran forward Amanda Kessel said. Beating Canada is never easy. And they had our number there for a while. So I think we were ready to get them back there.

The Americans last won gold in 2019, when they defeated hosts Finland 2-1 in a shootout, and after the Finns knocked out Canada in the semifinals. The US has not beaten Canada with a gold medal at stake since the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.

Otherwise, Canada and the US have met 21 other gold medal games in the world tournaments.

The win was a first for second-year U.S. coach John Wroblewski, who redrawn an aging roster by showing five players making their World Cup debuts.

Knight honored Wrobleswski during the on-ice celebration by first presenting him with the tournament’s gold trophy and then embracing him in an emotional embrace.

The USA finished as the tournament leader with 43 goals, recovering from a 4–3 shootout loss to Canada in the preliminary round. And they defeated a veteran-laden Canadian team made up of a majority of players who have been together since winning in Beijing.

The Americans reacted every time Canada scored, with Harvey tying the game at 3 at 5:40 of the third period. The 20-year-old defender kept the puck inside on the left point, took a few steps in and fired a shot at Desbiens on the side of the glove.

Harvey enjoyed a breakaway tournament by finishing with four goals and 14 points as the team leader. This capped off a phenomenal year for the 20-year-old player, who last month celebrated winning an NCAA title in her first year at Wisconsin.

Leave it to Knight to seal victory on her 13th tournament appearance, and one day after she suggested the Americans peaked as the tournament progressed.

Denisa Krizova scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, and added an assist and the Czech Republic won their second consecutive bronze medal with a 3–2 victory over Switzerland in a rematch of last year’s third place match.

Kiira Yrjanen scored the go-ahead goal 6:48 into the second period, and Finland will return to Group A in next year’s World Cup after beating Sweden 3-1 on Sunday. The Finns, who have won 13 silver medals and a silver medal in 2019, rebounded after a tournament-worst seventh in Denmark last year.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.