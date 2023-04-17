Sports
Jimbo Fisher to Nick Saban, 5 SEC Football Coaches Most Stressed
Navigating from the hot seat is difficult. Even coaches who temporarily turn down the heat usually experience a later flare-up that burns their tenure. It is best to avoid the heat altogether.
A year ago, Auburn’s Bryan Harsin entered his second season in the hot seat. His debut had flopped, recruitment stalled, and he was subjected to a university examination in the off-season. Harsin’s goose was cooked and it was a matter of when the oven would do it. Auburn fired him on Halloween, ending his tenure after 21 games.
No SEC football coach has to deal with the heat Harsin experienced last year, but a few coaches could move to the hot seat quickly if this season sours.
And hot-seat pressure is just one type of pressure SEC coaches face.
This is my ranking of the five SEC coaches under the most pressure this season.
5. Zach Arnett (State of Mississippi)
Promoting Arnett from defensive coordinator to coach became the logical step for MSU after Mike Leach’s unexpected death in December. Arnett had been in his position for three seasons and he provided stability in a tumultuous time. Also, Arnett’s coaching stock had risen, although under normal circumstances he would probably have been at least a few years away from an opportunity like this.
Zac Selmon became the Mississippi State Athletics Director after Arnett was hired, so it’s important that Arnett makes a good impression on his new boss. Year 1 sets the course for a coach’s tenure. Arnett will be judged on his decision to forego Leach’s Air Raid attack. If state offense flourishes, Arnett will be credited as a bold leader. When the offense stops, his decision is called a hasty change that cost the Bulldogs their identities.
4. Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
The Head Hog left the Razorbacks reeling after two seasons, and his personality is tailor-made for Arkansas. But after receiving a contract extension and raise last summer, Pittman’s third season became one of untapped potential, though Arkansas finished on an upswing by beating Kansas in the Liberty Bowl.
Pittman’s 19-17 record in Arkansas looks pedestrian, until you consider that the Razorbacks were mired in mud before his arrival. Pastor Chad Morris failed to win a single SEC game in two seasons. Pittman maintains job security and the Razorbacks should stabilize behind talented veteran quarterback KJ Jefferson. If they don’t, however, the question must be asked whether Arkansas’ nine-win season in 2021 was Pittman’s ceiling.
3. Nick Saban (Alabama)
Saban will coach there as long as he wants. Remember, this isn’t just a hot-seat list. Saban and his Crimson Tide are under increased pressure. Kirby Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs are the new kings of the SEC thanks to their back-to-back national championships. If the Bulldogs three-peat (something Alabama has never done), they will tighten their stranglehold on the sport.
Saban’s headaches don’t stop at Georgia. He has two new coordinators and a league starting quarterback. Alabama’s losses to LSU and Tennessee last season marked the first time it lost to both rivals in the same season since 2006. Brian Kelly, Josh Heupel and Hugh Freeze represent the finest collection of coaching talent among Alabama’s rivals during Saban’s tenure.
Saban has never gone three consecutive seasons without an Alabama national championship. If the Crimson Tide doesn’t reclaim his status, questions about Saban’s age turning 72 in October and whether he was built to rule in the NIL era will gain momentum.
2. Billy Napier (Florida)
Florida fans don’t just want to win. Spoiled by Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer, they want to be entertained. The Gators were neither consistent winners nor particularly exciting in Napier’s debut. The highlights, a win to Utah and a loss to South Carolina, were overshadowed by a loss to Vanderbilt and a beating by Oregon State.
Florida soured Dan Mullen at warp speed, and Napier hasn’t won like Mullen. Losing blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada from the recruiting class of 2023 didn’t help. It doesn’t matter much that the recruiting miss was more of a NIL snafu than anything Napier fumbled.
Napier inherited a thinner-than-usual closet in Florida, and his tenure in Louisiana took off in his second season. If Florida shows some patience with Napier, this could still work, but Florida’s schedule is brutal, the quarterback situation is bleak, and an SEC coach isn’t getting a second honeymoon season.
1. Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M)
The Fishers acquisition is a whopper. So is the pressure he faces. After a 5-7 season, Fisher’s five-year record is worse than predecessor Kevin Sumlins. Coaches who rely on their buyout for job security usually end up collecting that buyout. Fishers’ buyout will still exceed $77 million in December. That gives him room to move, but it’s not a rock-solid failsafe. Texas A&M is a revenue giant and has proven to be a major publisher.
The Aggies’ disappointing 2022 came with caveats: they had a young roster, suffered injuries and lost numerous close games. But Fisher had a hand in the disappointment. He failed to strengthen A&M’s young roster with transfers, and his attack stalled.
Now that the Aggies are older, they return to their best quarterback and Bobby Petrino is here to revive the offense. If those developments don’t fix the Aggies, what excuses are left?
Blake Toppmeyeris an SEC columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Mail him toBToppmeyer@gannett.comand follow him on Twitter@btoppmeyer.
