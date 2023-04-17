Barendse and Kouchnareva earn singles wins in regular season finale in Lamar





Next game: against Southland Championships 21-04-2023 | April 21 (free) in return for Southern Championships History Beaumont, Texas The New Orleans Privateers women’s tennis team finished the regular season with a valiant effort that fell just short on Sunday afternoon at the Beaumont Municipal Tennis Center in a 5-2 loss to the Lamar Cardinals. The Cardinals started the day with two strong doubles performances to grab the first point. Ana Jolic and Noelia Lorca won by a double break in flight two. The point was sealed when the Cardinals won by a single break of service in flight three. In singles, the Cardinals scored three of the first four games to give the home side the win. Megan Do won 6-1, 6-3 in flight six. Emma Shasteen followed shortly after with a 6-4, 6-4 win in flight five. The tiebreaker point was won on flight one. Femke Tjon-A-Joe took a first set tiebreaker and then won 7-6(2), 6-4 for the run to give the Cardinals a 3-4 run in Southland play during the regular season. Anastasia Kouchnareva picked up the Privateers’ first point of the day on court three. She won a tiebreak in the first set and controlled the second set in a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win. Also, Laurie Barendse put the finishing touches on a 5-2 conference record. Barendse won a marathon match in flight two. After winning the first set, her opponent, Lorca, came back and won the second. The match went to a tiebreak in the third set which Barendse won 8-6. NEXT ONE The Privateers head to the Southland Tournament in Corpus Christi next week. Their opponent has yet to be determined. SOCIAL MEDIA Fans are encouraged to follow@PrivateersTNon Twitter,@PrivateersTNon Instagram, likeHairdressers Tennison Facebook and subscribe to theUNOPrivatesYoutube Channel.

