Men’s tennis walks out of Cal Poly to end regular season





Next game: vs. NCAA first and second rounds 5/5/2023 | To be determined Be able to. 05 (Fri) / to be determined in return for NCAA first and second rounds History SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.–University of Hawai’i men’s tennis team (10-8, 3-3 Big West) came from behind to defeat Cal Poly (6-10, 1-3 BW), 4-3 in their final regular season season game of 2023. In a true team effort, Hawai’i fought their way back from an early 0-2 deficit for the win. With the game tied at 3-3, Axel Labrunie withdrew to clinch the game to give the Rainbow Warriors its second straight season with double-digit wins for the first time since 2009 and ’10 since 2009 and ’10. The Mustangs started the game with an early 1-0 lead after capturing the double with wins at the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes. But in singles, the Rainbow Warriors fought their way back. Although the Mustangs went up 2-0 as Joe Leather beat UH’s Empty Vlkovsky , 6-2, 6-2 on the No. 2 lane, UH then won three consecutive wins to take a 3-2 lead. On runway No. 5, Hawaii’s Kilian Maitre held against Bastiaan Westrate, ending in a tiebreak in which Maitre almost shutout, 6-3, 7-6 (1). At No. 1, it was a battle between two ranked players – Hawai’i’s ranked 91st Andrew Ilagan and Cal Poly’s 92nd ranked Noah Berry. Berry dominated the first set and led 3-0 in the second set before Ilagan won six games in a row to take the second set and force a third set. With the win, Ilagan tied the game at 2-2. UHs No. 6 Karl Collins’ straight-set, 7-6(4), 6-3 win over Zachary Pellochoud jumped UH into the lead at 3-2. But Cal Poly rallied as No. 4 Colter Smith tied things 3-3 by beating UHs Guillaume Tattevin 7-6 (3), 6-3 The match depended on the results on court No. 3. Axel Labruinie won his first set against Fonseca but dropped the second. Labruinie then pulled away in the third set to take the win, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. Under head coach Joël Kusnierz, the Rainbow Warriors have now won four seasons in a row. That’s the most winning seasons in a row since UH won 12 straight from 1981-’92. The Rainbow Warriors look to carry the momentum of this victory into the Big West Tournament starting Friday, April 28 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, California. Currently, Hawai’i is in fourth place with a 3-3 conference record. Hawaii 4, Cal Poly 3 4/16/2023 in San Luis Obispo, CA

(Mustang Tennis Complex) Singles competition 1. #91 Andrew Ilagan (UH) def. #92 Noah Berry (CP) 1-6, 6-3, 6-3

2. Joe Leather (CP) defeats. Empty Vlkovsky (UH) 6-2, 6-2

3. Axel Labrunie (UH) def. Fernando Fonseca (CP) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

4. Colter Smith (CP) beats. Guillaume Tattevin (UH) 7-6 (7-3), 6-3

5. Kilian Maitre (UH) def. Bastiaan Weststrate (CP) 6-3, 7-6 (7-1)

6. Charles Collins (UH) def. Zachary Pellouhoud (CP) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 Doubles competition 1. Defeats Noah Berry/Fernando Fonseca (CP). Luke Labrunie / Andrew Ilagan (UH) 6-0

2. Colter Smith/Bastiaan Weststrate (CP) def. Axel Labrunie / Kilian Maitre (UH) 6-4

3. Ben Keyser/Joe Leather (CP) vs. Charles Collins / Empty Vlkovsky (UH) 5-5, unfinished Match Notes: Order of Finish: Doubles (1.2); Singles (2,5,1,6,4,3) #HawaiiMTEN

