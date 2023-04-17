Faith Thomas, the first Indigenous woman to play cricket for Australia, dies aged 90





Believe Thomasthe first Indigenous woman to play for Australia in any sport has died aged 90. ESPNcricinfo has been granted permission to use Aunt Faith Thomas’s name and image. Thomas, a fast bowler, played one Test match for Australia against England at Junction Oval in Melbourne in February 1958. Editors’ Picks A survivor of the Stolen Generations policy, Thomas grew up at Colebrook Home in South Australia’s Flinders Ranges, playing cricket on dirt roads as a child with homemade bats and a rock when there was no ball. She had the opportunity to study nursing at the Royal Adelaide Hospital in Adelaide where she got to know hockey and cricket. She started her career playing club games in Adelaide, and shortly after was selected to play for South Australia. A year later, she played Test cricket for Australia. She was then chosen in the squad to tour England and New Zealand, but chose to focus on her nursing career. 2019, she was awarded the Order of Australia for her services to cricket and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community. The Adelaide Strikers also honor her by playing for the Faith Thomas Trophy in the WBBL every year. Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia, said: “Faith Thomas has made an amazing and pioneering contribution to cricket and the community, and this is a very sad day for all those who are lucky enough to have known her or who have been touched by her many achievements. “As the first Aboriginal woman to represent Australia in Test cricket, Faith was an inspiration to those who followed her and left an indelible mark on the game. Faith’s work in the community in many roles, including as a nurse and midwife, was also huge, and the care and compassion she showed for the many people she helped was truly remarkable. “On behalf of everyone in Australian Cricket, I extend my sincere condolences to Faith’s family, friends, teammates and all who have benefited from her immense contribution to Australian life.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.in/cricket/story/_/id/36211478/faith-thomas-first-indigenous-woman-play-cricket-australia-dies-aged-90 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related