Four killed in Alabama ‘Sweet 16’ birthday party shooting

April 16 (Reuters) – At least four people were killed and 28 injured in a shooting that broke out during a late-night “Sweet 16” birthday celebration at a dance studio in the small town of Dadeville, Alabama, state police and local news media said on Sunday.

Some of the injured were seriously injured in the shooting in east-central Alabama, about 60 miles northeast of the state capital of Montgomery, authorities said. There was no official word on what led to the gun violence.

Authorities said the shooting began shortly after 10:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, but declined to answer questions or provide further details during two Sunday press conferences.

Officials said there was no longer a threat to the community, but did not say whether a suspect has been killed or arrested.

“We will continue to work in a very methodical way to review this scene, look at the facts and make sure justice is served for the families,” said Jeremy Burkett, a sergeant with the Alabama Law Enforcement. Desk.

The Montgomery Advertiser newspaper reported that one of the four people killed in the violence was a high school football player who was one of those present at his sister’s “Sweet 16” birthday party when a gunman opened fire.

The paper quoted the victim’s grandmother as identifying the murdered teen as Phil Dowdell, who she said was due to graduate in a few weeks and planned to attend Jacksonville State University on a football scholarship.

Reuters could not independently confirm the information or identify the other three victims.

The party was held at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio, converted from an old bank building about half a block from City Hall in Dadeville, a town of about 3,200 people. The crime scene had been cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape on Sunday.

Hundreds of community members gathered in a parking lot a few blocks from the scene of the shooting early Sunday night for an outdoor prayer vigil.

[1/12]A bloody handprint marks a pillar the day after a shooting at a teen’s birthday party at the MahoganyMasterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville, Alabama, U.S., April 16, 2023. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

“Where has our nation come?”

The bloodshed in Alabama marked the third high-profile mass shooting in as many weeks in the southern US, following separate outbreaks of deadly gun violence in Tennessee and Kentucky that led local leaders to demand stricter gun control measures.

Dadeville itself was rocked by at least one previous mass shooting in August 2016, when a gunman injured five people during a party at an American Legion hall, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

“What happened to our country if children can’t go to a birthday party without fear?” President Joe Biden said in a statement on Sunday.

Biden called rising gun violence in the US “outrageous and unacceptable” and urged the US Congress to pass laws to make gun manufacturers more accountable for gun violence, ban assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines, and secure storage of firearms and ammunition to demand. background checks for gun sales.

Raymond Porter, Superintendent of Schools in Tallapoosa County, said counseling would be conducted in area schools on Monday, asking local clergy to help families through the situation.

“We will do everything we can to comfort those children and not lose sight of the fact that they are most affected by this situation,” Porter said.

Meanwhile, Republicans battled for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination and other prominent party members over the weekend at the annual conference of the National Rifle Association (NRA), the nation’s largest gun lobby, during the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) annual convention. ) as a steadfast advocate of unrestricted gun rights in Indiana. .

The Dadeville killings came five days after a bank employee shot and killed five colleagues and wounded nine other people at his workplace in Louisville, Kentucky. On March 27, three 9-year-olds and three staff members were murdered at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, by a former student.

Mass shootings have become commonplace in the US, with more than 163 to date in 2023, the most at this point in the year since at least 2016, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The nonprofit defines a mass shooting as a shooting that leaves four or more people injured or killed, not counting the shooter.

Reporting by Julia Harte Edited by Bill Berkrot

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.