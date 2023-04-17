Women’s Tennis falls to NJCU 6-3 on Senior Day





Next game: DeSales University 4/18/2023 | 16.00 hours April 18 (Tue) / 4 p.m DeSales University History HOBOKEN, NJ (April 16, 2023) sophomore Emma Eguia rallied for a three-set win in third singles, but the Stevens Institute of Technology women’s tennis team fell 6-3 to New Jersey City University on Sunday in a non-conference game at the Stevens Tennis Courts. Eguia dropped the opening set to Vanshita Malhotra 6–2, before rallied to win the final two sets 6–3, 6–4 to win her sixth consecutive singles match as the Ducks continued their seven-game winning streak saw it come to an end in a trap. to 7-6. Giada Zorzan, Eliza Clamor and Sophia Jurina each won twice for the Gothic Knights, who broke a two game losing streak to improve to 9-5. Sunday’s game was the first meeting between the programs. In addition to competition on the courts, the women’s tennis program honored the graduate student Agatha Malinowski and senior Juliette Marchisio for their achievements and contributions to the programs. Four of the six singles flights required a decisive third set to achieve a victory. Zorzan topped the first year Stephanie Untermeyer on line one, posting a 7-6 decision in the final set. On line two, Malinowski forced a third set after a 6-3 win in the second, only for Clamor to come through via a 6-4 scoreline. Jurina awarded sophomore Isabella wife 6-0 in the final set to complete the three singles sets. Marchisio got a standard win on line six, just like a freshman He saw Heitz And Anusha Singh on the third doubles to account for the points of the other Ducks on the day. Next one: Women’s tennis resumes MAC Freedom play on April 18 and welcomes DeSales to the Stevens tennis courts. The Ducks have won all five games between the programs. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

