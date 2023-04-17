USA leads Canada in Women’s Hockey World Cup Final by hat-trick Hilary Knight

As a young teenager, Taylor Hayes taped a poster-sized target sheet to her bedroom and ticked them all off when she reached it. The Minnesotan also opened a black Sharpie and wrote the word Olympics strategically on the bright green wall: just above her light switch.

The family has since had the room repainted. The word is no more.

I can see it, she said. I turned the light on and off in my room so many times.

Now fully featured in American hockey, Heise has skyrocketed through the program since being cut from the 2022 Olympic team two summers ago.

In the past 13 months, she won NCAA Player of the Year while at the University of Minnesota making her senior national team debut at the Summer 2022 World Championship (after testing positive for COVID, Driving 13 hours home during isolation to shoot pucks in the family shed and then flew across the Atlantic the day before the opening game), led those worlds in points and was named MVP. She shares the team leader in points at this year’s World Cup.

Among forwards, only future Hall of FamerHillary Knight spent more time on the ice leading into Saturday’s semifinal against the Czech Republic (formerly known as the Czech Republic) and a possible final against Canada on Sunday in Brampton, Ontario.

The US needs an infusion of offensive talent now more than at any time in the past decade. It has lost Canada’s last three major championship finals and has lost a five-game streak overall in the rivalry. Stand forward Brianna Deckerannounced her retirement last month. Olympic captain Kendall Coyne Schofieldis on maternity leave this year.

Enter Heise, a 5-foot-10 forward with a dominant presence, the ability to take over a play herself, and the ability to take the puck from start to finish.

That’s how the University of Minnesota head coach associates Natalie Darwitz described her. Darwitz, the captain of the 2010 U.S. Olympic team, compared Heise to Krissy Wendella fellow Gophers standout who captained the 2006 Olympic team and was the leading American points scorer at worlds three times.

[Heise] wants the puck on her stick at key moments, Darwitz said. In two years I have never seen her have a bad day, a free practice or a competition.

Like so many, Heise cherished that determination as a child. But her story is unique, starting with the setting: Lake City, population 5,000, on Lake Pepin, about 70 miles southeast of the Twin Cities. It is billed as the birthplace of water skiing.

Heise’s parents both played basketball at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. They had three children and three hoops. Heise attributes her initial drive to her younger brothers, joking that they’d be willing to beat you up all the time.

Around the age of 4, she began a three-year foray into pulling pedal tractors at local fairs, often taking on children twice her height. She placed second in the 5-year-old division at a national championship at the famed Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota.

In first grade, she took home a flyer advertising recreational hockey at Lake City’s only rink. Her favorite early memory of the sport: those first skates with pink laces. But the ice age was limited, so she sharpened her chance in the family garage for three and a half cars.

She eventually switched districts so she could play for a school, which led to three hours of round-trip travel on weekdays from Lake City.

She’s pretty big and strong now, but she started seventh grade and weighed 98 pounds, Mom Amy said. The coach didn’t want her on the ice until she was 100. She spent all year in seventh grade trying to beat 100 pounds, and she never got there.

Heise also learned about setting short and long term goals. One of her first ambitions was to make the national under-18 team at the age of 15. She did.

She won three consecutive gold medals at the 2016-18 U18 World Championship. After a COVID break, it was time to make the jump to the senior national squad.

She had a chance in 2021, but missed three teams in four months. She was dropped after an evaluation camp for the originally scheduled but postponed April 2021 World Championship, only to be cut again after trying out for the national team’s residency program that summer, missing both the rescheduled Worlds and the 2022 Olympics .

She’s trying to block that July 2021 cut-day that put her Olympic dream on hold for another four years. The Olympic coach was Joel Johnsonwho had coached Heise as captain of the U18 national team and recruited and coached her in Minnesota.

Joel knew me as a person, she said. He’s going, I know you’re going to figure it out. He’s going, I just think you need time. I understand that, but for me, I didn’t want to hear that at the moment. So I feel like it took me a few days to process it.

Heise decided that staying angry wouldn’t help her get on the team in the following years. Her parents helped her develop a new mindset.

If she [USA Hockey] don’t want me, I’ll spend the whole next year proving that was the wrong decision, she said.

If Heise wanted a tangible piece of motivation, she got several in a box that arrived at the family’s house. It included clothing from the Olympic team and an ID that ultimately went unused. Replicas of her 2022 Olympic alternate jersey are available on the USA Hockey website for $275.

With the Olympic team earning silver without her, Heise led NCAA Division I hockey in points and went on to win the Patty Kazmaier Award for Female Player of the Year in March 2022. Teammates began calling her Patty, which was also fitting since she was born on St. . Patrick’s Day.

Darwitz said Heise’s hunger extends to making those around her better. Makes sense, since Heise’s favorite player growing up was a forward Julie Chuwho never led the US in goals but was a national team captain and Olympic flag bearer.

A year after being cut from the Olympic team, Heise fulfilled her personal pact to make herself indispensable. She was named new coachJohn Wroblewskis roster for the Summer 2022 Worlds.

After a positive COVID test, Heise only arrived in Denmark the day before the opening game. Wroblewski thought so highly of Heise that he still put her on the second row among veterans Alex CarpenterAndAmanda Kessel. She scored five assists, tying a world record for women. This was not only Heise’s world championship debut, but her first senior national team game of any kind.

She finished with tournament leads in goals (seven) and assists (11). She became the first player in U.S. women’s hockey history to lead an Olympic or world team in goals or points in her major championship debut since the first World Championships in 1990. She was named tournament MVP, although the U.S. lost to Canada.

I did the job, Heise said Friday, reflecting on the breakaway performance.

Heise’s bedroom wall may have been painted over, but she now has goals written down and tucked away in a drawer. She is willing to share them. They include one she can tick off by winning a world title this weekend and another she’s on track to fulfill in three years of playing at the Olympics.

People say they’re going to do something, but if I write it down, I’m going to do it, she said. I understand [making an Olympic team] it’s not all up to me. I understand people pick the team, but I think when I wrote that it was to train as hard as possible to make it clear that I’m the one for the job.

