Celebrate World Table Tennis Day on April 23!





World Table Tennis Day on April 23! Have you already thought about where you will play the sport and who you will play with? What is World Table Tennis Day? From 2023, World Table Tennis Day will take place on April 23 every year. The goal is to be a celebration of table tennis that promotes the benefits of the sport, brings together fans and non-fans alike and gives everyone the chance to play. At the same time, it also represents universality and social inclusion, illustrating the enjoyment of table tennis for fun, with more emphasis on participation and fun than competition. This year’s theme is Think Sustainable, Act Now, which leads to extra attention for awareness of various sustainable development goals. Where can you find an event/activity to participate in on the day itself? Keep an eye out for activation campaigns in your country and check with your local table tennis clubs for the latest updates on upcoming activities you can participate in. Also view ourfoundation websiteFor more information! What are the benefits of table tennis? Table tennis is more than just a game, it is also a tool for social development, physical fitness and mental well-being. Playing table tennis allows people of all ages and backgrounds to improve their hand-eye coordination, concentration and collaboration skills, while also having fun and building friendships. Being a low-impact sport, not only does it have a minimal risk of injury, but it has also been scientifically proven to improve cognitive functions, which is especially helpful for people with motor impairments. Can I organize an event on World Table Tennis Day? We encourage everyone to take part in World Table Tennis Day by organizing events, sharing photos and videos on social media, or simply spreading the word about the sport. We aim to make it an all-inclusive event that everyone can enjoy. The ITTF has also contacted all of its 227 member associations to join the event through activation campaigns and activities, providing the perfect opportunity for countries to showcase their table tennis related events to the world on World Table Tennis Day. To support these efforts, the ITTF has prepared materials and resources that can be used for promotional activities that can be shared with your community. – We hope you join us in celebrating World Table Tennis Day and showing the world the power of table tennis and its ability to bring people from all walks of life together. Stay tuned for more updates and information on how to get involved and let’s make World Table Tennis Day 2023 the best yet! General News World Table Tennis Day

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ittf.com/2023/04/17/join-us-world-table-tennis-day-23-april/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related