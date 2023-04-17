Ludington tennis wins Saturday Ludington Invitational | Ludington daily news

The Ludington tennis team had an excellent day on Saturday, hosting and winning the Ludington Invitational at the Schoenherr Tennis Center in Ludington.
Ludington won the invitational by 22 points and dominated the encounter, taking first place in all four singles races and in two doubles races. Big Rapids came in second with 14, Muskegon Catholic Central scored nine and Fremont scored three.
Ludingtons Hannah Glanville, No. 1 singles, defeated Addison Mossel (BR), 6-1, 6-0; Aubrey Holmes (FRE) 6-0, 6-2; and won by default against Muskegon Catholic to record a 3–0 record on the day.
In No. 2 singles, Mia Pung was 3-0 that day, beating Lauren Adsmond (FRE) 6-0, 6-2; Ella Muskovin (MCC) 6-4, 6-4; and Kara Paquette (BR) 6-1, 6-3.
The No. 3 Orioles, Jennah Skiba was also 3-0 on the day, defeating Lily Kotecki (MCC), 6-0, 6-1; Brenna Mossel (BR), 6-4, 6-0; and Sydney Moon (FRE), 6-0, 6-0.
Claire Shoup, who played No. 4 singles for Ludington, also had an undefeated day, defeating Reese Bollman (BR), 7-6(4), 6-1; Korianna Cook-Hansen (FRE), 6-0, 6-1; and Allesia Antonietti (MCC), 6-0, 6-2.
In the doubles competition, No. 2 and No. 4 doubles also took first place. No. 2 doubles partners, Emilie Phillips and Sarah Gibson defeated Emily Muskovin/Jasmeen Kaur (MCC), 6-0, 6-0; Aliyah Glentz/Ava Schneider (BR), 7-6 (2), 6-2; and Bree Grove/Georgia Sparks (FRE), 6-1, 6-3.
The No. 4 Orioles team of Avery Reed and Christina Shpak defeated Chelsey Rasmussen/Kyra DeAugustine (FRE), 6-0, 7-5; Mallory Rich/Emma Jung (MCC), 6-2, 6-1; and Rebecca Myers/Carla Cancella (BR), 6-4, 6-1.
In second place for the Orioles, with 2-1 records on the day, were No. 1 doubles team Sophia Sarto and Grace Highley and No. 3 doubles team Annika Taranko and Kate Shank.
Mia Pung and Claire Shoup showed patience and good shot selection all day long, Ludington coach Larry Brown said. Sarah Gibson and Emillle Phillips aggressively attacked the net to win some really good points.
Ludington will play in Grant on Wednesday at 4 p.m. to take on the Tigers.