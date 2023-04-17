Hockey Canada recovers funding from the national government





BRAMPTON, Ontario – The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement on Sunday, adding that Canada’s Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge had made it official ahead of the gold medal game between Canada and the US at the Women’s Hockey World Cup. Hockey Canada saw its funding stopped by the federal government and a number of sponsors have withdrawn funding since May, when it was revealed that a woman alleged she had been sexually assaulted by eight players – including members of the 2018 World Junior Team – after a foundation gala in London, Ontario, in February 2018. Editors’ Picks Hockey Canada and the woman quietly settled a $3.55 million lawsuit out of court. The organization subsequently announced that members of the 2003 men’s world junior roster — the last time Halifax hosted — are also under investigation for gang assault. It was also revealed that Hockey Canada’s little-known National Equity Fund — maintained by fees collected from players across the country — had been used to pay uninsured liabilities, including sexual assault claims. Hockey Canada executives revealed in July that they have paid $8.9 million in sexual assault settlements since 1989, not including the 2018 deal. To restore funding, Hockey Canada had to meet three conditions set by St-Onge: Become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport and the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC); Review and implement the recommendations of an independent board review led by retired judge Thomas Cromwell; And commit to more frequent reporting to the federal government. “Today marks an important milestone for Hockey Canada in our journey to gain and maintain the trust of Canadians,” Hockey Canada President Hugh L. Fraser said in a statement. “While I would like to thank Minister St-Onge and the government for their vote of confidence and for their continued efforts to prioritize safe sport in Canada, I also want to emphasize that we still have work to do to enhance the culture of our sport. to change.” . “This is an important moment for the future of Hockey Canada, and hockey in Canada, as it will allow us to continue our commitment to supporting all levels of the sport.” Hockey Canada elected a new nine-member board in December after the previous board stepped down and CEO Scott Smith was ousted over the controversies. Cromwell recommended that the new board serve only a one-year term, focusing on improving the governance and safety of the organization across the sport. Hockey Canada has not yet hired a new CEO.

