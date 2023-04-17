WTT Champions Macao: Aruna faces a tough test in the first round





from Nigeria Quadri Aruna will face world and Olympic champion, Ma Long of China, in the first round of the men’s singles of WTT Champions Macao. Aruna, who left WTT Champions Xinxiang in the first round last week after losing 3-0 to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yun-Ju, will face the world’s best at the second WTT Champions event of the year, which starts on Monday, April 17 in Tap Seac Multisport pavilion. WTT Champions Macao has a combined prize pool of $800,000 on offer with 1,000 world ranking points waiting for the champions at the top of the podium. Aruna was touted as a potential threat to Chinese players after his performance at this year’s WTT Star Contender Doha, where he defeated three top Chinese players to reach the semi-finals of the competition, hoping to give Ma Long a chance for the contest. There is no doubt that this is another tough game for me but I’m going to go out again to give my best because nothing is certain in the competition as everyone is in great shape and no one is confident to play every game. to win. It’s 50-50 against every opponent in the league. There is no doubt that it is the biggest gathering of the best players in the world and I hope my best will help me this time, said Aruna. READ ALSO:Nigeria’s Quadri shines at Singapore WTT Championship After their last meeting last year, Ma Long had a torrid time beating the Nigerian 3-1 in an explosive encounter, but with the Chinese’s recent drop at the top level, nothing seems certain for him against Aruna, described as the greatest thing to have. emerged from Nigeria and Africa in table tennis. Ranked eleventh in the world, Aruna will face the world number four in hopes of advancing to the second round. Egypt’s Omar Assar faces another huge task as he’s been thrown against Brazil’s Hugo Calderano in the first round. Assar, who has been out of shape lately, will have to double his bet against the number five in the world. In women’s singles, Africa’s sole flag bearer, Egypt’s Dina Meshref, has been drawn against Australia’s Yangzi Liu in the first round as the women’s African champion looks set to progress beyond the first round in Macao. Support the journalism of integrity and credibility of PREMIUM TIMES Good journalism costs a lot of money. But only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, a responsible democracy and a transparent government. For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask that you consider modestly supporting this noble cause. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES you help maintain relevant journalism and ensure that it remains free and available to everyone. Donate TEXT ADVERTISEMENT: Call Willie – +2348098788999

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/nigeria-sports-news/593681-wtt-champions-macao-aruna-faces-tough-first-round-test.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos