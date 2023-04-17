A&T loses both games of a Doubleheader against Towson





TOWSON, MD. A home run in the seventh inning off the North Carolina A&T shortstop Makayla Layton nearly propelled the Aggies to a come-from-behind victory in the second game of their Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) softball doubleheader at Towson on Sunday. But Layton’s late inning homer wouldn’t be enough, as the Tigers held on to win 3-2 at Tiger Softball Stadium. Towson won game 1 9-2. A&T has lost four of five, falling to 12-29 overall and 5-10 in the CAA. Towson completed the sweep of the Aggies and is now 23-17 overall and 12-6 in league play. Layton’s home run in Game 2 of the seventh broke her out of an 0-for-12 slump as she hit her second home run of the season. Fellow freshmen Megan Ellis then earned a walk-off Towson starter Maddie Gardner (W, 10-6), putting the tying run on base and the go-ahead run at the plate in catcher Sierra Baldwin . But Baldwin popped short of the first out of the inning. Right fielder Moria Terry did put Ellis in scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. But Ellis didn’t advance as a leftfielder Latina Langley flew to center to end the game. Game 2 developed into a pitching duel. Towson had an 1-0 lead on an unearned run against starter Sharla Kirkpatrick (L, 1-4) going into the sixth inning. But the Aggies tied the game at second base during the frame alyx gone hit a leadoff triple to center left. Estrada went 1-for-3 in Game 1 to extend her streak of reaching base safely to 12 games in a row. She also has a five-game hitting streak. Midfielder Jay Deese , the Aggies leader in RBI, recorded another with an RBI bunt-single to score Estrada. Gardner, throwing a complete game five-hitter, giving up five hits, two runs, three walks and seven strikeouts, retired the next two A&T batters in the sixth to close the frame. But the Aggies couldn’t tie the game as the bottom of the sixth led off with Cara Bohner reaching on an error. A sacrifice bunt moved Bohner into second, before a flyout to right moved her into third. Towson’s third baseman gave the Tigers the lead with an RBI infield single to score Bohner. A Towson substitution helped the Tigers add a comfortable run. Pinch hitter Syndi Byers relieved left fielder Elizabeth Yoskowitz at the plate and made her chance count with an RBI triple down the right field line to score pinch runner Kellie Zoerb for a 3-1 Towson lead. The extra run proved to be crucial, as Layton led off the seventh with a homerun. Kirkpatrick had a solid outing in the circle in Game 2, giving up two earned runs and eight hits in six innings pitched. Towson collected nine runs on 13 hits in the first game. A four-run second for Towson, including a home run by Kristin Toland and a two-out, two-run single by Cori Jones, gave the Tigers a 4–0 lead. However, the Aggies cut that lead in half in the fourth when Deese led off the frame with a walk. Deese advanced to third base on a single by the third baseman Desiana Patmon . Patmon was removed from the basepaths when Ellis reached on a fielder’s choice, and Deese scored to narrow their deficit to three at 4-1. Jocelyn Bennett previously moved Ellis into second place on a sacrifice bunt Kira Richards singled in the middle and a pitch hit Layton to load the bases. Towson starter Cheyenne Beayon (W, 4-2) hit her second batter of the inning as she put Baldwin down with an 0-2 pitch to force in a run and cut the Tigers’ lead to 4-2 . But Towson scored at least one run in the next three at bats to clinch the seven-run victory. Ellis (L, 4-4) threw two innings for the Aggies in Game 1. Three Tigers had three-hit games on Sunday.

