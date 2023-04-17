USC Defense defeats offense 42-34 in spring 2023 football game





Football | April 15, 2023 THE ANGELS–Defensive back Jacob Covington closed out the 2023 USC Spring Game with an interception on the last game of the game that secured the 42-34 victory for the Trojan defense in Lincoln Riley Saturday (April 15) USC’s second spring football game. “A very, very fun and competitive day,” said Riley. “I told the team that this was a very fitting end to our spring because I would say that in many ways our spring was pretty much like this in terms of the kind of competition – right down to the wire.” “Our mindset this whole spring has been to take the standard that was set in freshman year and really start doing something with it, and really try to take it to another level. We’ve raised the standards for our guys in every part of the program to help achieve that, and I think overall these guys did a good job attacking that.” At halftime, Robert Whalen, executive director of the Heisman Trust, presented Caleb Williams with USC’s copy of the Heisman Trophy in front of the crowd of 25,213 fans. Williams was joined by his parents and members of the 2022 USC football team. Quarterback Caleb Williams played only the first drive of the game and went 2-of-2 by throwing a touchdown pass to Mario Williams to illuminate the Colosseum with Coach Riley’s electric attack brand. Quarterback Miller Moss went 9-of-17 for 94 yards, Jack Jensen went 5-of-6 for 52 yards and Malachi Nelson in his Coliseum debut, went 12-of-20 for 127 yards. Freshman runs back A’Marion Peterson had a 7-yard scoring run in the second half. He finished with 41 yards on 4 carries. Run back Matt Columbus also scored in the second half on a 1-yard rush. Freshman runs back Quentin Joyner led the ground attack with 6 carries for 92 yards. USC’s other offensive runs in the scrimmage televised live on Pac-12 Network came on two field goals by placekicker Dennis Lynch (45 and 43 meters). Wide receiver Zechariah Branch had 8 receptions for 94 yards, Ralek Brown had 4 catches for 69 yards and Mario Williams had 3 catches for 19 yards and 1 TD. Receivers Danny Ryan And Kyron Hudson each collected 2 catches while Brenden Rice , MarShawn Lloyd , Michael Jackson III , Darwin Barlow , Tah Washington , Matt Columbus , Dorian singer And Josiah Zamora each counted 1 receipt. In the game’s scoring system, the Trojan defense started with a 24-0 lead and was able to add 3 points for turnovers, fourth downstops and missed field goals and 7 points for defensive touchdowns and safeties. The defense posted 4 turnovers and 2 fourth stops for 18 points. In addition to his game-winning interception, Covington had another first-half interception, as well as freshman defense Christian Pierce . Xamario Gordon , Morning Jack and Tacket Curtis each collected a game-high 3 tackles while Corey Foreman notched 2.5 tackles and Fabian Ross , Solomon Tuliaupupu , Garrett Pomerantz , Ceyair Wright , Bricklayer Cobb And Callen Bullock each recorded 2 tackles. Tuliaupupu and Dejon Benton each bag collected. There were 7 penalties in the match.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usctrojans.com/news/2023/4/15/usc-defense-defeats-offense-42-34-on-last-play-of-2023-spring-football-game The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related