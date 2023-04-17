Sports
Princess Charlene looks chic in a white suit for the tennis final of the ATP Masters in Monte Carlo
Prince Albert of Monaco was in good spirits this afternoon as he cheered on the participants during the final of the ATP Masters Series tennis tournament in Monte Carlo.
He was joined by Princess Charlene, 45, who donned a crisp white suit for the occasion and paired it with oversized sunglasses.
The former Olympic swimmer donned a sheer white blouse under her fitted jacket and added a splash of color with a sleek red lipstick.
Charlene and her husband Prince Albert, 65, attended the event with their twins Prince Jacques and daughter Princess Gabriella, both eight.
The family was spotted in the stands during the final between the Danish Holger Rune and the Russian Andrey Rublev.
Prince Albert of Monaco was in high spirits as he cheered on participants during the final of the ATP Masters Series tennis tournament in Monte Carlo this afternoon
Matching her mother perfectly, Princess Gabriella wore a cute white dress with a red heart pattern.
Meanwhile, Prince Jacques wore a sweet navy blue suit with a white shirt, while his father also wore a blue jacket with gray trousers.
It comes after Princess Charlene demonstrated her high fashion sense at a gala dinner in Florence on Thursday night.
The 45-year-old donned a sleek sequined black dress to accompany 65-year-old Prince Albert for a night out in the Italian city.
They were spotted arriving together at a dinner commemorating the 160th anniversary of the Monegasque consulate, where the prince was presented with a portrait of his mother, the late Grace Kelly.
Charlene and Albert’s appearance comes after the Palace of Monaco was forced to issue a statement denying rumors that the couple were in a divorce process.
After the French publication ROYAUT announced that their 12-year marriage was about to end, a spokesperson said the couple “formally denied the malicious rumors spread by the magazine.”
The mother-of-two looked glamorous as always in the floor-length dress with long sheer sleeves and shimmering sequins.
Princess Charlene of Monaco looked chic in a stylish white suit during the final tennis match of the ATP Masters Series tournament in Monte Carlo
The former Olympic swimmer, aged 45, looked stylish in oversized sunglasses alongside her husband Prince Albert and their son Prince Jacques and daughter Princess Gabriella
The glamorous royal applauded as Prince Albert waved to royal fans from the royal section
Race fan Prince Albert couldn’t contain his excitement as the racers whizzed to the finish line
The Prince and his cousin, Melanie-Antoinette Costello de Massy, supported Romain Arneodo
The pair appeared relaxed at the event, enjoying some time off after a week busy with appointments in Italy
The family was spotted in the stands during the final between the Danish Holger Rune and the Russian Andrey Rublev
She let the dress do the talking and wore discreet jewellery, small stud earrings and her wedding ring.
Her pixie cut was styled in a slicked back, which showed off her platinum blonde highlights, and Charlene opted for a soft evening make-up, with a splash of eyeliner.
A peach bronzer complimented her healthy glow, with a touch of pale pink lipstick bringing the look together.
The elegant mother-of-two accompanied her husband to the gala dinner, where he was gifted a portrait of his mother, the late Grace Kelly, by Italian artist Nano Campeggi.
The prince looked smart in a black tuxedo paired with a white shirt and bow tie.
Charlene and Albert put up a united front during their visit to Italy this week after they denied their marriage was on the rocks.
Earlier this week, Albert revealed that Charlene is “thrilled and happy” about the royal project to restore the palace amid rumors that their marriage is on the rocks.
Princess Gabriella wore a cute white dress with a red heart pattern, while Prince Jacques donned a navy blue suit with a white shirt
The royal family wore a sheer white blouse under her ensemble and added a splash of color with a sleek red lipstick
Prince Jacques wore a navy blue suit with a white shirt, while his father also donned a navy blue jacket with gray trousers
The king claimed his wife “shares the joy” of the eight-year project in which Italian Renaissance frescoes in the palace were brought back to life after other members of the royal family covered them in paint.
Talking to Hello! magazine of the palace when the restored works were unveiled, Prince Albert suggested that his wife was enthusiastic about the project.
When asked about his South African-born wife, he said: ‘Princess Charlene was thrilled and happy that we were able to carry out this work.
“Last year she showed some of her guests the state apartments and she really enjoyed showing them the frescoes.
She donned a sleek sequined black dress to accompany Prince Albert for a night out in Florence, where he was gifted a portrait of his mother, the late Grace Kelly.
“It shows how much she cares about the project and her desire to share the family’s joy over these beautiful works.”
When rumors first surfaced last month, royal fans also noticed that former Olympic swimmer Charlene had stepped out without her wedding ring on a solo trip to Milan.
Later that day, however, the pair made a joint appearance at the Monte Carlo Woman of the Year awards, where Charlene appeared to be wearing her wedding band, pouring cold water on the split rumors.
|
