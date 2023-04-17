The Canadian government is restoring Hockey Canada funding with conditions





The Canadian federal government has restored funding to Hockey Canada after it pulled out last summer, the sports body said announced on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know: Funding was withdrawn following revelations about Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault allegations against members of the 2018 Canadian junior national team.

The move is effective immediately and came after Hockey Canada agreed to meet three conditions set out by Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge.

The conditions include requiring more frequent reporting to the government, fully signing the Abuse-Free Sport program and the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner and continuing to review and implement the recommendations of the ongoing independent governance review led by former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Cromwell. What they say Hugh L. Fraser, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hockey Canada, said the decision is an important milestone for Hockey Canada in our journey to gain and maintain the trust of Canadians. Fraser added: While I would like to thank Minister St-Onge and the government for their vote of confidence and for their continued efforts to prioritize safe sport in Canada, I would also like to emphasize that we still have work to do to culture of our sport. Backstory The sexual assault allegations were made public in a 2022 lawsuit that Hockey Canada settled. In the complaint, filed last April in the Ontario Superior Court, the woman alleged that she was attacked by eight players in a hotel room in London, Ont., on June 19, 2018, following a Hockey Canada Foundation event. Members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior Team were among those charged with assault in the lawsuit. Hockey Canada said last month that no players from Canada’s 2018 World Junior team will participate for Team Canada in the 2023 IIHF Mens World Hockey Championship. Investigators from London Police said in a petition to the Ontario Court of Justice last October that they have reasonable grounds to believe that five members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior Hockey Team sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel room. The athletic reported in December. The evidence has not been tested in court and no charges have been filed. Hockey Canada has been under intense scrutiny since May 2022, when allegations of sexual assault were made public in the lawsuit. Police in London, Ontario and Hockey Canada have since reopened their investigation into the incident. The NHL is also investigating. In the wake of the Hockey Canada investigation, CEO Scott Smith left the governing body and the entire board of directors resigned in October. The federation elected a new board of directors in December. The board will serve a special one-year term focused on making the changes needed to improve governance at Hockey Canada, the federation said at the time of the board election. Required reading (Photo: Jerome Miron/USA Today)

