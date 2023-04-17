University of Alabama at Birmingham Athletics





BIRMINGHAM The UAB Blazers (11-24, 4-11) beat the WKU Hilltoppers (19-18, 4-11) in extra innings after Henry Hunter hit a walk-off home run to secure the win on Sunday, April 16. The UAB Blazers (11-24, 4-11) beat the WKU Hilltoppers (19-18, 4-11) in extra innings afterhit a walk-off home run to secure the win on Sunday, April 16. The game started scoreless after three innings before WKU scored three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth, followed by UAB picking up two runs in both the fifth and sixth inning. The score was tied 4-4 over the last three innings to send the game into the tenth inning where Darryl Buggs walked followed by Hunter’s two-run homer to make it 6-4. Leo Harris (1-0) registered his first win of the year after coming in and throwing five complete innings in relief. Harris collected a season-high in strikeouts (4) and gave up no runs on three hits by 18 batters facing him. Carson Myers who started for UAB, was handed the no decision after his five innings on the mound where he gave up four earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts. Offensively for the Blazers, three batters collected a multi-hit game including Logan Braunschweig (3-of-5), Tyler Waugh (2-of-5) and Gavin Lewis Jr. (2-of-4). All three reached on hits, including Waugh’s RBI single in the fifth, bringing UAB on the board, Waugh’s 12th RBI of the year. John Marc Mullins , David Harris and Hunter also took hits. Mullins singled as Harris collected his second RBI of the season after his seventh start of the year. Hunter reached base twice on a walk for his homer in the tenth. NEXT ONE UAB meets Alabama at Regions Field for the second midweek game between the two teams this year. The first ball is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. Fans are encouraged to participate in Gold Out by wearing gold during the match. For more information on UAB Baseball, follow @UAB_Baseball on Twitter and Instagram and on the UAB Athletics Facebook page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uabsports.com/news/2023/4/16/an-extra-inning-walk-off-secures-win-for-uab-baseball.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related