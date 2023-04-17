The World’s Richest Tennis Star Blows Michael Jordan And Every Other Sports Star Out Of The Water | Tennis | Sport





American tennis star Jessica Pegula has topped a new list of the world’s richest athletes — and top earner Michael Jordan isn’t even close to matching her fortune. Figures obtained by Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth have compiled the top 30 richest stars in world sports right now, with NBA star Jordan topping the list.

However, what the chart doesn’t include is the astounding net worth of world No. 3 Pegula. For context, her wealth sees her with three times more money in the bank than Jordan, who leads the pack with 1.7 billion ($2.2 billion). So far in her career, Pegula has earned a whopping 5.8 million ($7.2 million) in prize money, but that’s just a drop in the ocean compared to what she’s about to inherit. Her father, Terry Pegula, has an estimated net worth of 5.5 billion ($6.8 billion) and the tennis star will inherit a significant portion of it. The self-made businessman owns NFL giants Buffalo Bills – which he bought in 2014 after outbidding Donald Trump, Bon Jovi and other sports franchises. While her parents may own the Bills, as well as the National Hockey League’s Buffalo Sabers, Pegula has also shown initiative of her own by starting a skincare line called Ready 24. She and sister Kelly also played a leading role in the 2016 creation of Health Scratch, a food and food truck company from Buffalo that has since closed.

Incredibly, she is richer than the worth of retired tennis icons Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova combined. To put her wealth into context, Pegula could afford to buy more than half of the Premier League in one go if she wanted to. Data collected by sporty shows the value of the 20 Premier League clubs with a combined value of 24.17 billion ($30 billion). Most of that value, however, is held by the traditional top six teams, with Manchester United being the most expensive at 4.8 billion ($5.95 billion) – which is, of course, well within Pegula’s value. Last season, the New York native was a defeated quarter-finalist at the Australian Open, French Open and US Open. Along with doubles partner Coco Gauff, the duo was defeated by the finalists at last year’s French Open and will take it one step further next month.

The American duo has become one of the top doubles teams on the WTA Tour last season, winning two WTA 1000 titles. Despite Pegula having immense wealth, Gauff, who recently celebrated her 19th birthday, has explained what she is really like. She said: “As a person, Jess is probably one of the best out there, especially where she’s from. She is one of the nicest people ever. She’s older than me. “You know, she handles all my antics when I try to say certain things. She’s like my older sister on tour in a way. I’m grateful to be our doubles partner, and we’ve created that relationship.”

