USA stuns Canada to win Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship | Ice hockey news

Hilary Knight scored power play goals in the third period 27 seconds apart as the United States stunned arch-rival Canada 6-3 in Ontario to win the gold medal final of the Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships.

Canada had led 3-2 on Sunday night heading into the third period in the final and was on course for a third consecutive world title, but threw it away with sloppy play and took two late penalties to give the US a two-player lead with 3:52 left.

Knight made sure they paid a heavy price for their mistakes, securing the gold medal for the 10th Women’s Hockey World Cup and the first in four years.

After Caroline Harvey pulled the American lead at 3-3 early in the third, captain Knight scored twice to complete her hat-trick after also scoring in the second period.

Cayla Barnes scored into an empty net to close the scoring, while Abbey Murphy also scored a goal.

Brianne Jenner had a hand in all three Canadian goals, scoring twice in the second period and setting up Marie-Philip Poulin for another, but it was her trip penalty, along with Claire Thompson’s game delay, that gave the US their golden opportunity yielded. .

It takes an entire village for one player to be successful on the ice, said Knight, the all-time leading American scorer in the world championships with 101 points. It is a huge honor to lead this team, but the day-to-day business has not changed.

It’s hard to beat Canada. It’s harder to beat Canada in Canada.

It was another dramatic end to one of the sport’s greatest rivalries and, as usual, was played at a breakneck pace from the first confrontation to the final buzzer.

No country other than the US or Canada has won a world championship or Olympic gold.

Only once did the Canadians and Americans not play each other for the world title, when hosts Finland crushed the party to take silver in 2019.

In the seven women’s Olympic finals, Canada has won five golds, with the other two titles going to the Americans.

Hockey Canada funding restored after assault scandal

Earlier on Sunday, Canada’s Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge said the government will restore funding to Hockey Canada after the body met three conditions to make the sport safer.

Hockey Canada’s funding was frozen last year as the national governing body came under scrutiny over its handling of sexual assault allegations.

The organization, which has lost many corporate sponsors in the scandal, has been under fire since news broke last May of an alleged gang assault involving members of Canada’s 2018 junior team and a subsequent out-of-court settlement paid for from player registration fees.

The allegations against the unnamed players have not been proven in court.

In October, the federation announced the resignation of its president, Scott Smith, and its entire board of directors.

The three conditions required to restore funding included a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport and a commitment to update the government more frequently on work to change a toxic culture. Hockey Canada must also review and implement the recommendations of an independent governance review.

While federal funding is only a fraction of Hockey Canada’s revenue, I’d like to reiterate that our funding is not a blank check, St-Onge said in a letter to Hockey Canada’s Chairman of the Board Hugh Fraser, quoted by local media. .

St-Onge cited issues including toxic behavior, the downplaying of sexual violence and the culture of silence, saying: “There is no reason why such situations should continue to plague hockey or any other sport.

Fraser said in a statement from Hockey Canada on Sunday that the funding restoration is an important milestone for Hockey Canada in our journey to gain and maintain the trust of Canadians.

He thanked the government for its trust and stressed that we still have work to do to change the culture of our sport.