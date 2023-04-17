Santos Homers three times as Union splits with Ithaca





Next game: at Castleton 4/18/2023 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON April 18 (Tue) / 4:00 PM bee Castleton History AMSTERDAM, NY Senior John Santos hit three home runs for the Union College baseball team in Sunday-afternoon’s doubleheader split against Ithaca College at Shuttleworth Park. Union (12-12, 4-6 Liberty League) came from behind to walk away from game one, 8-7, before game two fell to Ithaca (17-11, 7-4 Liberty League) by a score of 23- 5. Santos accounted for three of 10 combined home runs in the doubleheader. The senior went 4-for-6 with four RBI’s and three runs scored. Game one: Union 8, Ithaca 7 Trailing 7-5 going into the bottom of the ninth inning, Union crossed home plate three times for the walk-off victory. Santos hit his first home run, a solo bunt into left field, in the second inning to give Union an early 1–0 lead. The Bombers hit two in the fourth inning, but Union reacted quickly in the bottom of the stanza with a two-run home run from junior Kobe Menzer . Ithaca tied the game at third in the top of the fifth. The bats broke open in the top of the sixth for the visiting Bombers. After two hits and a balk to lead off the inning, Connor Pedersen singled into left field to score two runs. Pedersen scored later in the frame on an RBI single to give Ithaca a 6–3 lead. Union staged a comeback in the eighth inning. After a single by junior Ryan Cowles to get on base, freshmen Caleb Miller hit a home run into deep right field to cut the lead to one.

Ithaca scored its final run in the top of the ninth to make it a 7-5 game. Union’s bats came alive in the ninth, starting with an opening home run by Santos for his second of the game. With two outs, freshmen Liam McIlroy walked as pinch hitter and senior And Chote entered the game as a pinch runner. First year Cooper Ames came in to squeeze his and singled into center field as Choate raced into third. First year Jack Klein pinch ran for Ames and junior Ryan Cowles hit an RBI single through the right side. Miller hit an RBI single into right field and Klein raced home to give Union the walk-off win. sophomore Aidan McGee started for Union and threw six complete innings. McGee fanned four and allowed six runs, five earned, on 10 hits. sophomore Alex Erikson earned his first collegiate victory after throwing the final three frames. Erickson gave up one run on two hits and struckout five batters. Game Two: Ithaca 23, Union 5 Ithaca opened the score in the first inning, scoring two runs for an early lead. Union fought back in the bottom of the second to tie the game at two knots. After Mentzer led off the inning with a single, Santos launched his third home run of the day over the left field fence. The Ithaca Bats broke open the game in the third inning, scoring nine runs to take an 11-2 lead. The Bombers kept the pressure on, recording a solo home run in the fourth and back-to-back home runs in the fifth to make it 16-2. Union scored three runs in the last inning, but eventually fell to the visiting Bombers. Senior Ben Mlavski falls to 1-1 on the season after giving up six runs on eight hits in two innings. Senior Harry Azadian gave up only one basehit and struckout two batters in the last inning. Union returns to action on Tuesday with a non-conference game at Castleton University. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Spartan Fields.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unionathletics.com/news/2023/4/16/baseball-santos-homers-three-times-as-union-splits-with-ithaca.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related