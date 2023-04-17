Sports
Australian and IPL cricketer Jess Jonassen marries girlfriend in a beautiful ceremony in Hawaii
It was third lucky for Australian cricketing legend Jess Jonassen, who married long-term partner Sarah Wearn in a stunning ceremony in Hawaii after having to call it off twice due to the Covid pandemic.
The six-time World Cup winner and Commonwealth Games gold medalist, who has represented Australia a whopping 192 times, married Wearn on the Hawaiian island of Waikiki.
The pair have been together for just under 11 years and got engaged in 2018 after Jonassen got down on one knee next to the Brisbane River, but unfortunately the global pandemic continued to derail wedding plans.
Finally, the time had come, and the beloved couple took to social media to share during their vacation in Hawaii.
‘SURPRISE!! 3rd time lucky – finally married my best friend. April 6 will always hold a special place in my heart,” the star all-rounder wrote.
The pair then celebrated wearing their wedding dress with drinks as the sun set
The happy couple wore uniform outfits on their special day, with Wearn in white shirts and trousers and a beige blazer; pair it with a brown leather belt and shoes. Jonassen matched her bride with rolled up beige trousers and a plain white shirt rolled up at the cuffs.
A host of names from across the cricketing world congratulated the couple on their marriage, with the level-headed ‘JJ’ one of the most popular members of the close-knit cricket fraternity.
OMG congratulations guys!! How special,” wrote Australian legend and commentator Lisa Sthalekar, as Brisbane Heat teammate Courtney Sippel commented, “This is the best!” next to a fire emoji.
International superstars Marizanne Kapp, Kate Cross, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Mignon du Preez and Shafali Verma also responded to the post with their congratulations.
The Brisbane Heat captain, who has taken the most wickets in WBBL history and led her side to two titles, also received a wave of supportive messages from Aussie stars like Alex Blackwell, Holly Ferling, Elyse Villani, Erin Burns, Sammy Jo Johnson and Georgia Redmayne.
Wearn and Jonassen have been together for almost 11 years and own a home together in Brisbane’s leafy suburbs.
Brisbane Heat skipper has taken the most wickets in WBBL history and led her side to two titles
Jonassen and Wearn posed for a Christmas photo with their adorable French Bulldogs Alfie and Freddy last year
Jonassen got down on one knee next to the Brisbane River in 2018 to propose to a jolly Wearn, who happily said yes
The pair own a house in Brisbane’s leafy suburbs and also share two undeniably adorable French Bulldogs named Alfie and Freddy.
She is one of the greatest all-rounders Australia has ever produced in the women’s game, achieving extraordinary individual and team success.
But with those highs, there are also some devastating lows.
Jonassen, who hails from the North Queensland town of Rockhampton and is close to her family, tragically lost her father Ray in 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Jonassen recently played in India’s inaugural Women’s Premier League with the Delhi Capitals, having won $87,000 at auction
She described it as “the worst day of my life” and often pays tribute to him with emotional, heartbreaking posts on social media.
The man she cited as the biggest influence on her cricket career is always on her mind, and she recently said that ‘living away from my family has been one of the hardest things’ is a really hard part of touring.
The left-arm off-spinner recently competed in India’s inaugural Women’s Premier League after going for $87,000, and will be a crucial cog for Meg Lanning’s Aussie side in the upcoming Ashes, which kicks off in England on June 22 .
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
