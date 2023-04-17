Final figures for Georgia football’s spring game

ATHENS G-Day is over and the Bulldogs have now completed all 15 spring training sessions. A number of players performed very well on Saturday, while some position groups showed that they need to use the off-season to develop further. Below are our takeaways for each position group following the Red Teams 31-26 victory over the Black team.

Quarterbacks: A- Carson Beck strongly argued that he should be the starting quarterback. He was sharp and spread the ball around, completing 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 211 yards as he worked the first team offense. Related: Carson Beck makes strong QB1 statement at G-Day: I felt like everything was working Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton both played some as well, as each quarterback showed off their athleticism. But both quarterbacks also turned the ball over, as Vandagriff was intercepted by Tykee Smith. Stockton ricocheted off a receiver into the hands of linebacker Raylen Wilson. The turnovers prevent this from becoming an A-class, but every quarterback did some nice things on Saturday to show that Georgia still has a lot of talent, even after losing Stetson Bennett. Running backs: C

Running backs rarely have strong spring games. Georgia ran just 84 yards on 34 carries. The longest run of the day was a 22m scramble by Vandagriff. Daijun Edwards only had two receptions for 13 yards, a far cry from what Kenny McIntosh could do as a pass catcher a season ago. Cash Jones proved to be the most prolific running back on G-Day. Roderick Robinson grabbed 42 yards on 11 carries. But Georgia was also paralyzed on the position. Three of Georgia’s five running backs did not record a moment, as Kendall Milton, Andrew Paul and Branson Robinson were all held up due to various injuries. Smart still has a good feeling about the talent in Georgia’s running back room. What will be vital in the off season is getting this room back to full strength. Wide receiver: A No position group had a stronger day than the wide reception room. Arian Smith, Mekhi Mews and Jackson Meeks all caught touchdowns, while Smith also added a rushing touchdown.

Dillon Bell, Zeed Haynes, Dominic Lovett, and Ladd McConkey all had receptions that would be recorded as explosive plays. The job group is both profound and talented, something that has not been the case in recent years. Whoever becomes Georgia’s likely starting quarterback Beck is the clear front-runner and will have plenty of toys to play with on Mike Bobo’s offense. Tight end: A Brock Bowers didn’t have to prove anything, yet he made a handful of impressive plays that afternoon. Oscar Delp capped off a strong spring as Lawson showed Luckie why he got so much praise. Georgia is not as deep in this position as it was a season ago, but it has three players capable of making plays for this attack. Health will be a critical factor to monitor with this group, but the tight ends will play a big part in Georgia’s 2023 offense, just as it did under Todd Monken.

Attack Line: A This group gets an A for the simple gesture of honoring Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. On Georgia’s first play from the line of scrimmage, the Bulldogs took the field down to just 10 men, leaving the left guard spot open in honor of Willock. As for play on the field, Georgia’s starting offensive line gave Beck plenty of time to operate in the pocket. Given the size of the game, it’s hard to discern much about the teams that have blocking skills, but with Sedrick Van Pran, Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss, Georgia should be plenty strong on the inside. Earnest Greene started the first two series with a left tackle, while Austin Blaske got into the third series of the game. The second team’s offensive line gave up some pressure, but Georgia feels very good about what it has on the offensive line from a depth standpoint. Line of Defence: B The main storyline involving Georgia’s defense line was the departure of Bear Alexander. Alexander is expected to be one of Georgia’s most prolific defensive linemen this coming season and plans to take his college football elsewhere next season.

The loss of Alexander hurts on a number of fronts. It will force some young players to mature quickly, such as Christen Miller, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Jonathan Jefferson. We also got our first looks at Jordan Hall and Jamaal Jarrett yesterday. In the long run, Tray Scott's defense line should be more than fine. But in the short term, the loss of Alexander does raise some questions about whether the ceiling of this group will be in 2023. Outside linebacker: B In an ideal world, we would have seen Marvin Jones Jr. and Jalon Walker look like. But both expected contributors were held up due to shoulder injuries. Smart has assured reporters that both will be good to go for the start of fall camp. Instead, we saw some promising glimpses from Georgia's less experienced players. Damon Wilson showed why he was rated a 5 star talent as the freshman had 2.0 sacks. Gabe Harris and Darris Smith also had some great moments on Saturday. Chaz Chambliss is the only known resource at this position. That would always be the case when I came out of spring training. While the long-term future for this group is very bright, much is still unknown about what this group will look like this season. Inside linebacker: A Even with Smael Mondon being held with what Smart called a lower extremity injury, this group fizzled all afternoon. Jamon Dumas-Johnson got the start and showed why he would be an All-American candidate. Xavian Sorey started against Dumas-Johnson and eventually led the team with seven tackles. CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson both showed why they've received so much acclaim as freshmen this offseason. Glenn Schumann has filled this room with talent and even with some injuries, it is clear that this group will be the strength of Georgia's defense. Defensive back: B Georgia saw Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard both make plays from the star and safety positions respectively. Replacing Chris Smith won't be easy, but those two plus Malaki Starks should make Georgia fans sure about what Georgia has in the safety spot. The cornerback position is a little less obvious. No one stood out against Smart, with Nyland Green getting the start at cornerback opposite Kamari Lassiter. Daylen Everette, Julian Humphrey and AJ Harris will all continue to compete for the starting job as Kelee Ringo's replacement. The secondary got better as the day went on, but Bullard admitted it wasn't a sharp start to the afternoon for the group. Georgia's secondary gave up some major plays at the end of the year and will try to rectify some of those issues in the fall. Special Teams: C+ All three field goals were good, including a 51-yarder from Liam Badger. But Georgia also saw Jared Zirkel miss an extra point. That can't happen during the regular season. Zirkels' opening kickoff also needs several bounces to reach the end zone. Mekhi Mews also cleared long kicks and point returns. While that's great for Mews, Smart will no doubt want to clean up those areas in the fall.

