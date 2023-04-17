Hilary Knights hat-trick leads to gold, USA beats Canada 6-3





BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) Despite all the focus on the United States’ young and revamped roster, who else but Hilary Knight, the team’s most experienced and talented star, was instrumental in securing the gold medal of the 10th Women’s Hockey World Cup and first in four years.

The 33-year-old Knight scored three times, including the go-ahead goal with 3:10 left in regulation, in a 6-3 victory over Canada and Sunday at the home ground of their cross-border rivals in suburban Toronto.

She apologized for her voice being hoarse from a party where the Americans sang a rousing rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner, and he smiled and said, “Yeah, it’s been a while. The Americans overcame three one-goal deficits and the sting of losing their past three gold medal encounters to Canada, the past two world championships and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games to win for the first time since a 2-1 shootout victory over Finland to recover gold in 2022. 2019. It’s hard to beat Canada. It’s hard to beat Canada in Canada, right? So we definitely felt like an underdog, Knight added. People are always rooting at us, but somehow we hold on and that feels sweeter. Caroline Harvey had a goal and an assist, and Abbey Murphy and Cayla Barnes, with an empty goal, also scored. The Americans scored four unanswered goals in the third period. Aerin Frankel stopped 24 shots. With a five-man American roster making their tournament debut, Knight scored twice in the space of 27 seconds to take advantage of a two-way advantage with a tie of 3. With Brianne Jenner out for tripping and Claire Thompson a 1:11 penalty later for delay in play, Knight snapped a shot from the middle of the lock to beat Ann-Renee Desbiens high on the glove side. Knight made it 5-3 by deflecting into Harvey’s shot from the left point. Turning to her first goal, Knight tied the score at 2 by converting a 2-on-1 break with Amanda Kessel at 8:30 in the second period. Jenner scored twice and added an assist, and Marie-Philip Poulin had a goal and assist for Canada, which settled for its ninth silver medal, along with 12 golds and one bronze. Desbiens stopped 16 shots in losing her first tournament game in 17 career starts. I think we had a bit of disbelief now. Not that we don’t know the opposing team is a great hockey team, but we believe in our group so completely, Jenner said. I think there are a lot of moments in that game. You know, I think it’s easy to put the blame elsewhere. But I think we should look at ourselves, Jenner added. I mean, we have to figure out a way to hold onto those clues. The US has not beaten Canada with a gold medal at stake since the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea. Otherwise, Canada and the US have met 21 other gold medal games in the world tournaments. They’ve definitely had our number for a few years, so this one feels a little extra special, Kessel said. I’ve been on the other side where you just win, win, win. And you kind of have their number and it’s a matter of trust. So I think that was huge for us. The USA finished as the tournament leader with 43 goals, recovering from a 4–3 shootout loss to Canada in the preliminary round. And they defeated a veteran-laden Canadian team made up of a majority of players who have been together since winning in Beijing. The message was pretty clear. “There’s not much you can say in those situations where you can make them feel better,” Canadian coach Troy Ryan said. I think they will learn from this experience and just grow as a group. Knight finished as the tournament leader with eight goals and third with 12 points. Overall, she increased her career tournament record total to 61, while also extending her record point total to 101. Knight also won her ninth tournament gold medal, tying Canada’s Danielle Goyette’s record. The victory also came as Knight came in as captain after Kendall Coyne Schofield announced she was pregnant last month. Obviously we don’t have Kendall here, we felt it was kind of a hole in your heart, said Knight, who struggled to reach Schofield due to poor cell service at the arena. “She definitely missed,” Knight said. And we are happy that we were able to get this victory. And we can’t wait for her to come back and join us. The Americans reacted every time Canada scored, with Harvey tying the game at 3 at 5:40 of the third period. The 20-year-old defender kept the puck inside on the left point, took a few steps in and fired a shot at Desbiens on the side of the glove. Harvey enjoyed a breakaway tournament by finishing with four goals and 14 points as the tournament leader. This capped off a phenomenal year for the 20-year-old player, who last month celebrated winning an NCAA title in her first year at Wisconsin. Denisa Krizova scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, and added an assist and the Czech Republic won their second consecutive bronze medal with a 3–2 victory over Switzerland in a rematch of last year’s third place match. Kiira Yrjanen scored the go-ahead goal 6:48 into the second period, and Finland will return to Group A in next year’s World Cup after beating Sweden 3-1 on Sunday. The Finns, who have won 13 silver medals and a silver medal in 2019, rebounded after a tournament-worst seventh in Denmark last year. ___ AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

