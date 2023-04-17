Ballerina turned kicker went to college for soccer





MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)—The All-Conference kicker for Marshall High School football is taking her talents to Northern Wisconsin, where she signs with Ripon College on Sunday. I’m really excited to go to Ripon just because it felt like home the first time I went there, and then the head coach is super grateful and nice and just open to having me, said kicker McKynzee Schepp. Schepp first shared her story with NBC15 in January. The senior took up soccer with the goal of moving up to the collegiate level. Despite setbacks and switching from Sun Prairie to Marshall during her high school years, she kept her eye on the prize. Now she’s a Red Hawk and ready to take the sport to the next level. Knowing all the people who doubted me really helped me in the end and motivated me to move on, Schepp said. Schepp’s mother, Kris Ganske, says the school tells them that Schepp is the first woman to play for the soccer team. To be honest, to see my little ballerina come up to me and say, I want to play soccer, and I was like, yeah, right, you know? And then she suddenly set a goal, Ganske said. She wanted to play college football, and she made it happen, and all her hard work paid off. Ganske, and the head football coach at Marshall, Matt Kleinheinz, attribute that work ethic to her success. All credit goes to her and the amount of work she put in during the off-season, both in the weight room and on the court, Kleinheinz said. Schepp says she will also continue to pursue her other goal: to inspire other girls to pursue the sports they love. Many of the girls have come up to me after the games to take pictures with me or have told me that I find them really good and inspiring,” said Schepp. click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app. Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbc15.com/2023/04/17/ballerina-turned-kicker-headed-college-football/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related