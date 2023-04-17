UCA tennis battles but loses to North Florida in ASUN quarterfinals





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. The University of Central Arkansas tennis program sees its season come to an end after losing to North Florida, but the Bears didn’t go down without a fight. UCA got a crucial double point early on thanks to the efforts of both the older and younger players. Jaun Lee And Nicole Ross tied things up with a 6-3 victory after UNF won its first doubles match. The freshman couple of Nanoka Kazama And Vichitraporn Vimuktananda sealed the point for the Bears, defeating a nationally ranked doubles pair in Kit Gulihur and Ana Paula Melilo. The tandem improved their doubles record to 9-4 this season and will certainly be bright spots for the Bears in the coming seasons. Unfortunately for the Bears, they were unable to capitalize on an early run, and UNF attacked early and the Bears were unable to prevail. Kazama narrowly lost the first set, but she fought back to take the second before her match was cut short as the Ospreys won the match. Ting An Chen was also close to her game, but her game was also cut short due to the UNF victory. Vimuktananda was also narrowly beaten in the first set but she was unable to come back in the second set and that victory for UNF sealed the match. The Bears now fall to 0-2 all-time against the Ospreys, tying in on last season’s loss in Jacksonville. UCA finishes the season at 12-10 with a 4-4 ASUN record, with great wins over Lipscomb, EKU, North Alabama and Kansas City. UCA 1 UNF 4 Doubles: Nanoka Kazama / Vichitraporn Vimuktananda against Gulihar/Melilo 6-4 Sumomo Hamanaga / Konomi Miyakawa in return for Oliveria/Nash 6-1 Nicole Ross / Jaun Lee against Davis/Makela 6-3 Singles: Lee against No. 99 Guliur 6-0, 6-1 Vimuktananda vs. Davis 7(7)-6(4), 6-4 Kazama vs. Oliveria unfinished Miyakawa against Melio 6-3, 6-4 Ting An Chen against Nash unfinished Ross against broker 6-4, 6-0

