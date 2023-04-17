Hilary Knight, USA wins women’s hockey gold medal 2023 vs. Canada | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumours

Dennis Pajot/Getty Images

Team USA is the new women’s hockey world champion.

Captain Hilary Knight scored a hat-trick to take Team USA to a 6-3 win at Sunday’s IIHF Women’s World Championship game in Brampton, Ontario.

Knight called her team “underdogs” on their way to the championship game. Canada has claimed victory in the rivals’ last three gold medal tilts, including two Women’s World Championships and the 2022 Olympics.

For the first time since 2019, it is now Americans who defend the world title.

The United States now has one all-time record of 17 wins (13 regulation, four overtime) and 17 losses (seven regulation, 10 in overtime) against Canada in Women’s World Championship play.

First period

A glass shatter from Knight against the boards set an early physical show, and the rivals traded opportunities until overlapping Team USA penalties gave Canadian power play quarterback Erin Ambrose enough room to set up the ever-dangerous Marie-Philip Poulin. her offside.

Captain Canada scored the puck one time on the five-on-three and earned gun salutes from the crowd as she celebrated the 103rd international goal of her career.

Team USA, which repeatedly created rushing opportunities from leading passes off the boards, had one payoff for the third line with two minutes remaining.

A long bouncing pass from Alex Carpenter sent Abbey Murphy into the zone for a one-on-one fight with Ambrose. Murphy dragged the puck back, waited out the sliding defender, and shot a goal down the short side past Canadian goaltender Ann-Rene Desbiens to tie the game.

Second period

The United States’ best power play of the tournament came to work after a tripping penalty early in the second inning. However, the Americans were unable to capitalize on a broken stick from Ambrose, and the Canadians charged the other way.

Team USA goaltender Aerin Frankel endured a barrage of shots before Brianne Jenner, who contributed to each of Team Canada’s last three gold medal goals, scored.

Team USA restored the tie after the team’s two most dangerous scorers broke out in a two-on-one rush. Amanda Kessel ran Knight in front of the net, where she bounced the puck up and over Desbiens.

A minute and nine seconds later, no one from Team USA noticed Jenner as she planted herself at the edge of the paint.

Jenner repaid them by tipping her second goal of the night, marking her second consecutive WWC Finals two-goal. Team USA headed into the hole again at halftime, 3-2.

Third period

Team Canada fired a shot off the crossbar on an early power play opportunity, but it was 20-year-old University of Wisconsin defenseman Caroline Harvey who scored next. Harvey, who led Team USA with 13 points heading into the game, tied the game at 3-3 with a hard shot from behind the circle.

Frankel, the first American women’s goaltender to earn in at least five straight international starts 26 yearsfought off a chance from Jenner alone in front of the net to tie the game with 10 minutes left.

The tipping point came when, with four minutes seconds remaining, a tripping call followed by a game delay penalty on Canada gave Team USA a five-for-three power play.

Knight blasted through the Canadian crowd to score.

Less than a minute later, Knight tapped Harvey’s shot past Desbiens for the hat-trick. Caps rained down on the ice as Team USA took a 5-3 lead with less than three minutes left.

An empty net goal sealed the 6-3 comeback victory and put Team USA back on top of the rivalry with the team’s first international championship since 2019.