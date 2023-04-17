Sachin @50: Brands were overwhelmed as God of Cricket approached its half century

On April 24, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar turns 50. It won’t be a quiet celebration for the master blaster as a worshiping nation pours out all its love and pays homage to the God of cricket in unique ways. Tendulkar’s golden birthday will be littered with solitaires, statues, books and more, even as his own brand’s valuation skyrockets this year.

Tanishq has launched a solitaire collection Celeste x Sachin Tendulkar. Crafted with the same precision and perfection that characterizes the cricketer’s brilliant strokes, the collection pays homage to the legend’s remarkable achievements, including 100 international centuries.

Sachin, brilliant in design!



Tanishq says it is presenting 100 limited edition Sachin x Celeste solitaires in the D-Flawless 1 Carat category, which is prized for its exceptional color and clarity. Each Sachin x Celeste special edition solitaire comes with an exclusive coffee table book, Sachin, Brilliant by Design!

To celebrate Tendulkar’s milestone birthday, the Mumbai Cricket Association will install a life-sized statue of the cricketer at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium, his home ground. This is likely to be revealed during the World Cup later this year, according to reports.

Publisher Simon & Schuster pays tribute to the global icon in rich prose with a special book Celebrating a Maestro Sachin@50. The book contains original essays and pieces by his wife Anjali Tendulkar, his brother Ajit Tendulkar, cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, David Warner and big names from other fields such as Abhinav Bindra, Farhan Akhtar, Prahlad Kakkar and Viswanathan. Anand.

The idea was to capture Sachin Tendulkar’s enigma through the eyes of a select list of people who have known him well over the years. Although it seems like a monumental task, thanks to the anecdotes and experiences of his colleagues, opponents, relatives and friends, we have tried to understand the phenomenon and how one man has been able to cope with the expectations of a billion people. many decades, says Sayantan Ghosh, executive editor, Simon & Schuster.

Sachin Tendulkar batting in his final and 200th cricket test match between India and West Indies at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 15th November 2013 | Photo credit: DEEPAK KR



The former India captain, who retired from cricket a decade ago after his 200th test match, still has a huge fan following. increased. Brand Sachin is now knocking it out of the park.

According to Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2022, Tendulkar climbed to rank eight with a brand valuation of $73.6 million in 2022 from rank 11 in 2021.

Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll says: His brand position in the industry is based on his exceptional cricketing ability and world records, humble and approachable personality and unwavering commitment to promoting the culture of sports. And this has also helped him garner significant engagement across digital platforms, with over 115 million followers across social media platforms.

A treasure among the brands



Tendulkar is just as much a bat on the advertising field as he is on the cricket field. And he has played long innings with different brands. Take Luminous Power Technologies.

Neelima Burra, Senior VP and Chief Strategy, Transformation and Marketing Officer of Luminous Power Technologies, describes how Tendulkar has been a key brand ambassador for the company since 2010.

With its powerful brand image, Sachin has helped Luminous gain credibility, reliability and trust from its customers. In addition, Sachin’s association with Luminous has helped the brand increase its visibility and attract new consumers with each new category and company launch. He is a valuable asset to Luminous and his contribution to creating brand awareness and engagement is unique in the industry, said Burra.

According to Jain van Kroll, Brand Sachin is seen as a symbol of unity and national pride, and is often associated with values ​​such as hard work, dedication and reliability.

Strong endorsement portfolio



He points out how Tendulkar has built a strong recommendation portfolio over the years with more than 15 brands ranging from financial services to consumer durables to personal care. He is also the face of several new age companies such as Rario and Spinny.

These partnerships have helped cement his position as one of the top 10 brand ambassadors in our country, says Jain.

According to sources, Reliance Industries is planning something big to mark the birthday of Tendulkar, the first captain of the Mumbai Indians.

As Ajimon Francis, Managing Director of Brand Finance, says, Sachin has deftly maintained his goodwill among audiences and brands by being a deep well of cricket knowledge and insight. Sachin is the golden boy of Mumbai in many ways. He is still a living and breathing mascot for that team, and Mumbai Indians owner Reliance has also consistently teamed up with Sachin, bringing significant support and opportunities to him.

And as Sandeep Goyal, president of Rediffusion, summarizes: Sachin is turning gray with grace. He is still seen as knowledgeable, trustworthy, reliable and honest. This means that his personal brand remains relevant and recognizable today.

(With input from Ayushi Kar)