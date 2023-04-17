Sports
Future Georgia football statue Brock Bowers opens up on quarterbacks and G-Day Game
ATHENS Brock Bowers is really just focused on improving himself to help the team and complete his assignment on the next play.
It’s arguable that Bowers, a two-time All-American, former FWAA Freshman of the year and Georgia’s first-ever Mackey Award winner, is the greatest player of the Kirby Smart era.
Each opponent’s game plan begins with circle number 19 on the chalkboard, each defense looking for ways to contain or control them.
Bowers has been respectful in accepting awards and accolades, but talking about himself is the one thing he’s not comfortable with on the football field.
It’s hard, Bowers said, when asked in interviews about his comfort level. It’s hard for me, I su…. I’m not good at it.
However, Bowers is fantastic at leading by example as a team leader and establishing himself as a student-athlete and role model.
As such, part of his duties include representing the school in media interviews and sharing opinions.
To Bowers credit, he took all the questions after his humble 2-catch, 55-yard performance in the limited time he played in the G-Day Game.
Here were some thoughts Bowers shared in the postgame.
About the Georgia QB League:
I think it’s still up in the air. They push each other every day. One day maybe one day has a better day than the other and it can be taken out every other day, so they just keep pushing each other in that room and that makes the team so much better.
They know what they’re doing at this level, they just come out every time and produce, and that’s how they got their job.
On the G-Day halftime Mackey Award ceremony:
It was a great honor to accept that on the field with my family as well. I really couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches, because they are at work every day.
About football rhythm:
I’ve always been in a good rhythm, but it’s never easy. The guys we compete against every day are the best of the best. You have to show up every day.
On Mekhi Mews’ escape feats:
No surprise to me, he always comes ready to work and goes out every day and every workout. He’s just a baller.
He’s not the most talkative guy, but he gets ready to work every day and everyone respects him a lot because he shows up every day and produces.
After game penalty postponement in honor of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy:
We all decided and went with it and felt like we had to honor them in some way, and we felt like that was the best way.
On his 39-yard over-the-should catch and run:
I just ran a little wheel route and caught the ball and ran. I probably should have scored.
On how to become even more productive:
There are some new things here and there. I intend to improve my game in every possible way as a blocker and as a pass catcher and with the ball in my hands.
