No. 20 Women’s Tennis Swarms No. 13 Miami, 4-3 Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





THE FLATS In her last home regular game of the season, Rosie Garcia Gross earned a 4–3 win over No. 13 Miami, recovered from a set down and fought off match point to take a three-set triumph on court five. The No. 20 Yellow Jackets finished regular season action 13-8 overall and 7-6 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. DOUBLE

Miami retired in doubles and took an early lead in the game. Tied at 2-2 on court two, the Hurricanes won four games in a row to win the game 6-2. On the first court, Daevenia Achong and Maya Tahan opened up a 4-1 lead and took the double against Kylie Bilchev And Alejandra Cruz6-3. Within seconds, Tech on track three was winning as Carol Lee And Rosie Garcia Gross held for a 6-3 victory over Audrey Boch-Collins and Mia Mack. The Jackets and Hurricanes were on serve at 3 apiece before Lee and Garcia Gross rattled off three games for the win. SINGLE

It was a back and forth singles battle as Georgia Tech took the lead and captured the first two games to finish. Bilchev finished first on field two against Achong. Bilchev jumped out with an early lead in the first set to take the lead, 6-4. After trading the first four games to be 2-2 in the second set, Bilchev pulled away and took the set, 6-2, to tie the game, 1-1. Mahak Jain gave Tech his first lead of the game, winning on track four from Boch-Collins. Jain broke open the first set after being tied on 3-all and won the next three games to take the opener. Jain quickly gained control in the second set, pushing a 3-2 lead to 5-2 and sealing the win, 6-2, giving the Jackets a 2-1 game lead. Miami tied the game at 2-2 with a three-set win on court three before Sharabura put the Jackets back in the lead from court six. Facing Tahan, the Jacket dominated the first set, 6-2, and had a 4-0 lead in the second set before Tahan pulled away to split sets, 6-4. Sharabura quickly gained control in the deciding set, opened up a 4-1 lead and won the match 6-2 to put Tech ahead, 3-2. Garcia Gross won the game for the Yellow Jackets from court five. After losing the first set to Mack, 6-2, Garcia Gross forced a decisive third set and won the second 6-2. In the final set, Mack had a 5-3 lead, but the Yellow Jacket kept grinding and battled match point to take the set to 5-5. Garcia Gross kept his serve to lead 6-5 and took the match by winning a deuce point for the 7-5 third set. The game ended on the highest field where a top 15 showdown took place. Lee easily took the first set against Noel, 6-3, and led 5-3 in the second set before Noel fought back to take the set, 7-5. The opponents were on serve at 4-4 before Noel broke for a 5-4 lead to seal the win, 6-4. Georgia Tech heads into the 2023 ACC Tennis Championships this week in Cary, NC Action kicks off with the first round on April 19 at the Cary Tennis Park. RESULTS DOUBLE

1. No. 46 Daevenia Achong/MIA def. When. 79 Kylie Bilchev/Alexandra Cross (GT) 6-3

2. No. 31 Alexa Noel/Isabella Pfennig (MIA) def. Monika Dedaj/Kate Sharabura (GT) 6-2

3. Defeat Carol Lee/Rosie Garcia Gross (GT). Audrey Boch-Collins/Mia Mack (MIA) 6-3

Finishing order: 2.1*.3

*Gained the double point SINGLE

1. No. 8 Alexa Noel (MIA) def. No. 12 Carol Lee (GT) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

2. No. 24 Kylie Bilchev (GT) beats. When. 109 Daevenia Achong (MIA) 6-4, 6-2

3. No. 81 Beats Isabella Pfennig (MIA). No. 108 Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-2, 1-6, 6-3

4.No. 80 Mahak Jain (GT) def. Audrey Boch-Collins (MIA) 6-3, 6-2

5. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) beats. Mia Mack (MIA) 2-6, 6-2, 7-5^

6. Kate Sharabura (GT) beats. Maya Hold (MIA) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

Order of completion: 2,4,3,6,5^,1

^Took the overall competition

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/no-20-womens-tennis-swarms-no-13-miami-4-3/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related