Women’s tennis loses to Wake Forest in 28th place





WINSTON-SALEM, NC North Carolina A&T women’s tennis received its most formidable challenge of the season on Sunday against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, the 28th ranked team in the nation, at the Wake Forest Tennis Courts. The Demon Deacons defeated the Aggies 4-0, dropping A&T to 7-7 with one regular season game remaining for the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Tournament Championship at Mackesy Tennis Courts at William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Demon Deacons improved to 16-12. Wake Forest began its quest to claim the double on Sunday with a victory over No. 3 doubles as the A&T duo of Nour Gueblaoui And Asima Sazan lost to Maddie Lynch and Jingyi Li 6-0. Wake Forest took the double after beating Whitley Pate and Brooke Killingsworth Lana Caculovic And Isabella Romanichen 6-3. The Aggies tandem of Nuria Sanz and Cielo Tapia Cruz trailed Mia Ahmad and Casie Wooten 4-3 as the match ended, as it no longer had any influence in determining the double point. “We played better than last time,” Sanz said, referring to the duo’s 6-0 loss to UNC Greensboro on Wednesday. “We were more aggressive when we went to the net.” The Aggies fell behind 2-0 as the singles competitions opened with the Aggies No. 1 singles player, Caculovic, losing to the 49th ranked player in the nation in Wooten, 6-0, 6-1. The loss ended Caculovic’s three-game winning streak in singles, dropping the freshmen to 9–3 this season. Sanz was able to complete her singles match when she lost to Nevena Carton, 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3 singles. After the freshman started her season and her career at 10-0, she lost her last two singles competitions. “I didn’t play well,” said Sanz. “The first set was so fast that I didn’t stop and think about what to do better and change. In the transition between sets I tried to figure it out. What can I do to win more points and make it more difficult?” for my opponent? I started hitting the cross-court shots and taking the chances I got close to the net.” Wake Forest took the No. 6 singles win. Li defeated Sazan 6-1, 6-1. At number 2 singles, Tapia-Cruz lost the first set 6-2 to Killingsworth. She did lead Killingsworth 2-1 in the second, but the Demon Deacons already had the win. No. 4 hits ended Lynch on the verge of beating Romanichen. However, officials ended the game with Lynch leading 6–0, 5–2. Gueblaoui trailed 6-3, 4-1 to Pate in No. 5 singles when their league ended. A&T’s regular season finale takes place in Raleigh, NC against Shaw University at noon. The CAA Championships will take place April 20-23. “Tomorrow we have another game,” said Sanz. “It’s another chance to get better, work and fight. Let’s keep working. We are so close to our conference tournament.”

