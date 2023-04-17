County cricket: Warwickshire go top with Surrey lurking second | County Championship

Ball One: Bears don’t like sealing victory

Sometimes winning cricket matches seems simple, like there is a recipe or formula to follow, but it is seldom as simple as it seems. Invited to bat by Kent captain Sam Billings and facing a grubby day on Friday, Warwickshire’s best order piled up the runs on day one, kept warm on day two and raced to a finish early on day three, bonus points secured . Sam Hain (165*), Rob Yates (128) and Dan Mousley (94) handed it over to the bowlers, who clawed the ground with Zak Crawley in their sights.

The England opener was in, out, in and out again (LBW Rushworth twice) on the same day after the follow-on was enforced, giving the home side three whole sessions a chance to secure the nine wickets they needed. But hitters are rarely so obliging the second time around, and as soon as Ben Compton found a partner in Jordan Cox, the bowlers felt the miles in their legs and the chill in their fingers. Joey Evison, an all-rounder with a lot on him, and Conor McKerr, hired from Surrey and a handy No. 10, resisted for two hours, but deep into the final session of the game, Hasan Ali secured a snare lead in fading light Evison for 99 and send Warwickshire to the top of Division One.

The Bears breathed a sigh of relief and another nail went into the coffin of that outdated cliché about soft cricket.

Ball Two: Pope Immaculate against Hampshire

The 2021 champions lead for now, while the 2022 champions, Surrey, loom large in their rearview mirror. For some observers, Hampshire’s visit felt like a confrontation, even this early in the campaign. Spookily, the match played out like a mirror of the Warwickshire v Kent arm wrestling match.

Both first innings had a similar form. Ben Brown forged a seventh wicket partnership with the honorable Keith Barker to get Hants to a respectable 254 on a delivery that had enough movement to beat bats regularly. Then Ollie Pope played the same trick with his No. 8, Sean Abbott, and we had a two-inning game.

After a fivefer to Dan Worrall (what an asset he has turned out to be), Rory Burns headed for the crease knowing his side needed 243 with time, only a problem if they got bogged down and needed to consolidate. But Pope simply slaughtered one of the best attacks in the country, registering a fifth century at home against Hampshire as he blasted across the line.

The return leg closes the season at the end of September and Pope will miss most games between now and then as a signed England player, but this was an emphatic statement of intent from the most savvy club in the country.

Ball three: Bazball according to Jennings

Essex and Lancashire, two more of the sought-after clubs, faced each other at Chelmsford in another game that turned into a two-inning shootout. While many readers will object to the term Bazball, it does its job in identifying a philosophy of the game that encompasses more than simply bowling, as Lancashire’s curious approach to the fourth day illustrated.

At the start of the day, the visitors were four down with a handy if not decisive lead of 179. Both night batsmen (impressive young keeper George Bell and skipper Keaton Jennings) were gone in the first hour, but it didn’t last long. before Colin de Grandhomme unsheathed the long handle and then Tom Hartley and Tom Bailey joined in sending 10 sixes between them.

Ben Stokes would have started by scoring 137 runs in 15.2 overs, except he wouldn’t do exactly that. With an aggressive declaration, he would have denied himself about half of those deliveries. It’s unlikely Bazball will ever embrace going through to lunch to put 340 in two sessions, especially with Jimmy Anderson fit and firing. After Anderson framed longtime friend Alastair Cook, Essex kept his mouth shut. Five of the seven wickets taken on the final day were LBW with one more bowl, which speaks to the nature of the pitch.

If Jennings had released Anderson half an hour before the break, he would have stuck to the strategy (another part of Bazball) of doing what your opponent least wants and Tom Westley would have been tempted by a goal of two sessions of 250. The Essex man will be the luckiest of the captains with the draw, having won at Lords last week. Lancashire have drawn their first two games and are in danger of leaving the big boys behind in a season that promised a lot.

Ball Four: Cruel, cruel summer ahead for Somerset?

Nottinghamshire went off target and fanned past a disappointing Somerset team, even though Lewis Gregory took 11 wickets in the match. There was little sign of the carnage to come as Ben Duckett (another England man who carried his test game in domestic cricket, though he did virtually the reverse journey on his recall to the colours) and Haseeb Hameed added 125 for the first wicket of the match . No subsequent partnership added as many as 50 as the sailors partied like it was 1981 at Trent Bridge.

That said, no Somerset batsman in the top eight made more than Cameron Bancroft’s 27 first innings, No. 9 Josh Davey embarrassed the Specialists with 77 runs for one out. That points to a long season ahead, with Tom Lammonby’s 66 in the first game being the only half-worthy score by the full-time batters in four innings so far.

Lewis Gregory took 11 wickets for Somerset but was still on the losing side against Nottinghamshire. Photo: Steve Poole/ProSports/Shutterstock

Ball Five: Hill climbs to the top of Division Two

Two days were lost to rain on Grace Road, but there was plenty of time for skipper Lewis Hill (162*) and Colin Ackermann (114) to secure the bonus points that take Leicestershire to the unlikely position of Division Two leader. Bonus points are always a contentious issue (and I’m never entirely sure they make that much of a difference in determining the Division One title, although they do affect promotion and relegation) and this game provided a bit of a petri dish for the new assignments.

The home side certainly took the ace to bat positively, placing the entire batting run allotment at 451 for nine within 110 overs. But when the game ended with Derbyshire 254 for seven, did the two-point difference reflect the balance of the game? On the other hand, would the visitors have nearly thrown a ball without the square root of that first strike point at 250?

Which leaves the question lingering: If bonus points promote white ball chasing and don’t reflect the balance of a match at the end, will they get into more trouble than they’re worth territory? I expect it to run and run this season.

If Keaton Jennings went half-Bazball, Scott Borthwick fully embraced it, perhaps fitting since he is Ben Stokes County captain. After a deluge of runs in the first three innings, a third game of the match came after he set up his own century and Worcestershire put up 314 in 70 overs. Perhaps Borthwick knew he had a card in his hand that had been declined to Lancashire: test spinner Matthew Kuhnemann.

The slow left arm took advantage of Mitchell Swepson’s unavailability and Ashton Agar’s lack of form to make a surprise debut for Australia in the recent series against India and has brought his form and confidence into the county match despite the temperature drop. His five wickets (three clean bowled) were enough to justify his captain’s undertaking and, with six wickets in each of his first two games, his coach’s investment.

Many cricket fans would like to see Durham return to the top flight. This could be their season, 10 years after their last championship.