Henrik Lundqvist on the NHL Playoffs, Hockey Fashion and His Secret Barber

The NHL playoffs begin Monday, and one of the pillars of the 21st century will still grace your television, just in a different role. New York Rangers icon Henrik Lundqvist retired in 2020, so he won’t be in between the pipes fending off 100-mph slapshots, but he’ll be part of TNT’s studio team. This is Lundqvist’s second year as a TV analyst, joining forces with other giants of the sport and explaining the game to a national audience. (He is also famousplaying the guitar from time to time.)

Before the puck drops on one of the wildest tournaments in the entire sports calendar, we let Lundqvist fill us in.

The weather is getting warmer here in New York and it definitely feels like spring, which people associate with being outside, going to the park or hanging out on rooftops. Does your mind simply associate this time of year with the playoffs?

Absolute. For me it’s never spring weather, it’s playoff weather. When the weather warms up in the city, it creates this energy. But as a player I associated it with big and important games. This is where it really starts to get exciting.

What was life like for you as a player during the playoffs?

It sure is intense. When you’re not playing, you just try to rest. It can be nice to get away from the game and see your friends, just relax. For me, I was in a bit of a bubble [during the playoffs]. It’s hard not to think about hockey, but you try. Every match is so taxing mentally and physically. You’re pretty exhausted, so you need to find a way to recharge and get that energy back. But at the same time it is not so difficult [to recharge] because you’re so excited, right?

You always feel the team coming together. Attention to detail goes up. You spend more time together on the road. There is less focus on who gets game time or scores points, it just comes down to winning games. In my experience, it always felt like the locker room was getting even tighter.

Hockey is at its best when emotions are high, and that increases during the playoffs. The intensity is what I loved as a player. You can just feel it. If you don’t watch much hockey, but you tune in during the playoffs, I think you’ll really like it. The intensity, the focus, you feel that every game matters. A lot of.

Did you have playoff superstitions?

I’ve had the same kind of preparation all my career: what I ate, how much I slept, the time I would come to the rink, the things I did before the game. That never changed whether it was the regular season or the playoffs. Being consistent made me feel comfortable, so I guess that’s not a real superstition, but it is.

I feel like I’m getting a pretty biased answer from you here, but that’s okay. What do you think of the Rangers odds?