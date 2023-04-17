Sports
Henrik Lundqvist on the NHL Playoffs, Hockey Fashion and His Secret Barber
The NHL playoffs begin Monday, and one of the pillars of the 21st century will still grace your television, just in a different role. New York Rangers icon Henrik Lundqvist retired in 2020, so he won’t be in between the pipes fending off 100-mph slapshots, but he’ll be part of TNT’s studio team. This is Lundqvist’s second year as a TV analyst, joining forces with other giants of the sport and explaining the game to a national audience. (He is also famousplaying the guitar from time to time.)
Before the puck drops on one of the wildest tournaments in the entire sports calendar, we let Lundqvist fill us in.
The weather is getting warmer here in New York and it definitely feels like spring, which people associate with being outside, going to the park or hanging out on rooftops. Does your mind simply associate this time of year with the playoffs?
Absolute. For me it’s never spring weather, it’s playoff weather. When the weather warms up in the city, it creates this energy. But as a player I associated it with big and important games. This is where it really starts to get exciting.
What was life like for you as a player during the playoffs?
It sure is intense. When you’re not playing, you just try to rest. It can be nice to get away from the game and see your friends, just relax. For me, I was in a bit of a bubble [during the playoffs]. It’s hard not to think about hockey, but you try. Every match is so taxing mentally and physically. You’re pretty exhausted, so you need to find a way to recharge and get that energy back. But at the same time it is not so difficult [to recharge] because you’re so excited, right?
You always feel the team coming together. Attention to detail goes up. You spend more time together on the road. There is less focus on who gets game time or scores points, it just comes down to winning games. In my experience, it always felt like the locker room was getting even tighter.
Hockey is at its best when emotions are high, and that increases during the playoffs. The intensity is what I loved as a player. You can just feel it. If you don’t watch much hockey, but you tune in during the playoffs, I think you’ll really like it. The intensity, the focus, you feel that every game matters. A lot of.
Did you have playoff superstitions?
I’ve had the same kind of preparation all my career: what I ate, how much I slept, the time I would come to the rink, the things I did before the game. That never changed whether it was the regular season or the playoffs. Being consistent made me feel comfortable, so I guess that’s not a real superstition, but it is.
I feel like I’m getting a pretty biased answer from you here, but that’s okay. What do you think of the Rangers odds?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gq.com/story/henrik-lundqvist-interview-2023-stanley-cup-playoffs
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Anixa Biosciences and Cleveland Clinic Announce Positive Data from Phase 1 Trial of Breast Cancer Vaccine
- Donald Trump hits back at Ron DeSantis ‘gun-grabber’ attack announcement
- Turkish defense minister told party supporters now is the time to kill
- Rishi Sunak will share awkward dinner with Boris Johnson and Liz Truss after trying to thwart his Brexit plan
- Jokowi Views Technology Exhibition, Scholz Pushes for EU Deal
- US helicopter raid in Syria kills Islamic State leader
- The producers weigh in – The Hollywood Reporter
- Women’s Tennis No. 24 Hosts Tritons, Trojan Horses To End Regular Season
- Rachel McAdams’ Victoria Beckham cut-out red dress
- Outbreak of fungal disease at UP paper mill spreads throughout the environment
- The notorious actor didn’t want the role of Diddy due to ‘too much heat’
- Google is reportedly working on an AI-powered search engine