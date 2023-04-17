Meet the Syrian couple bringing joy to displaced children during Ramadan

SCENES shines the spotlight on young people around the world who are breaking down barriers and driving change. The character-driven short films will inspire and amaze as these young changemakers tell their remarkable stories.

Ramadan is the holy month observed by Muslims in which they fast from sunrise to sunset. Fasting is done by adults as an act of spiritual discipline and self-reflection. For children, it is traditionally a period of excitement, and for those experiencing the war in Syria, it can be a time of much-needed rest.

The conflict has had a devastating impact on children, with many driven from their homes. However, in Jarabulus, a team of volunteers offers a glimmer of hope to these children by providing them with an activity-packed experience they will never forget.

Trauma and deprivation

Omer Al-Nayef works as a volunteer at the humanitarian organization below. He says the volunteer team tries to recreate a typical Ramadan environment for the children, as many have experienced trauma and hardship.

We offer many activities such as clown activities, group breakfasts, choir, chess, karate, table tennis, storytelling and face painting for children. These things make kids happy, Omar tells SCENES.

Omer Al-Nayef joined the organization as a volunteer to help displaced people like himself. I transferred to Jarabulus five years ago, Omer explains. I want to help displaced people because I know their pain. I’ve been through the same challenges as her, he says.

A shared love

Omer’s wife, Iman Al-Nayef, volunteers as a teacher in the organization. She says she first met Omer while volunteering. I chose him as my partner because he likes to support people in need, she says. The cooperation within the volunteer team has been very positive for our relationship and our life in general, Omer adds.

The organization employs more than 50 men and women, and each volunteer is committed to helping the most vulnerable in society. The war has caused people to experience displacement and suffering, Iman tells SCENES. I wanted to help the needy and displaced. I heard about this volunteer team, so I joined the team, she says.

More than six million children

Many of the children helped by the organization live in camps in Jarabulus and the surrounding area. According to United Nations statistics, more than six million children need help and three million are internally displaced.

nder makes an effort during Ramadan to create an environment of peace and happiness for the children. We do all activities to psychologically support and comfort children, says Omer. Many children need psychological support and help in addition to the educational work we do, he explains.

Iman teaches the children about fasting and helps them make festive decorations for the religious time. We make objects such as the Ramadan lantern and the Ramadan crescent. We also teach children how the Mesaharaty, the traditional Ramadan drummer, wakes people up for the morning meal, she says.

Aya, a 12-year-old girl from Allepo, joined the organization’s choir group two years ago. She says that she has always loved singing from an early age. My friends and I train three days a week. We have a keyboard and a guitar, and we record and perform special songs for Ramadan, says Aya.

I’ve always loved to sing

When Aya performs with the choir, she feels happy and fulfilled. I am very happy because it is very different from the situation in the camp. I would like to develop my skills and teach other children so that they become as happy as I am now, she says with a smile.

Uday is nine years old and lives in the Al-Jabal camp on the outskirts of Jarabulus. He has been learning karate for over a year and says he has loved every minute of it. Karate allowed Uday to meet and bond with other kids his age. He says that before he went to classes, he had no friends in his camp.

When I came to the camp, I knew nothing about karate. The coach taught me the moves, and I trained and made friends. So far I have the yellow and green belt, Uday tells SCENES.

Happiness is key

Omer says kids are happiest when they’re doing something physical. He believes the children benefit from a team of adults who take a genuine interest in their lives.

Children who have lived through the war are deprived of many things. These kids are like every kid in the world. They need to learn, they need to play, they need enough food, they need clean water, they need a lot of things, Omer explains. Seeing the child happy means you are fulfilling your role on the volunteer team, he says.

Omer, Iman and the rest of the nder team are committed to improving the lives of displaced children, especially during Ramadan. They bring joy and comfort to children who have experienced unimaginable trauma and suffering. Their kindness and generosity will have a great influence on these children well into the future.