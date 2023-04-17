Doherty, Willis claim AAC Player, Pitcher of the Week Honors





ORLANDO After a 3-1 week for the (RV) UCF softball team, two of the key contributors to the team’s success have once again been recognized by the American Athletic Conference for their efforts. First baseman Shannon Doherty and right-handed Sarah Willis were named AAC Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for their performance from April 10-16, in which the Knights defeated their opponents 34-8 on aggregate in four games against the FIU Panthers and Tulsa Golden Hurricane. This week marks the first time this season that the Knights have taken conference weekly awards, and Doherty and Willis have both been honored as Player and Pitcher of the Week for the first time this season. Doherty was also named to The American’s weekly honor roll for her work from March 27 to April 2, while Willis has also been named four times this season. The Knights first baseman had a standout week at home and in the field, posting a .500 (6-for-12) batting average surpassed only by right fielder Chloe Evans’ .571 sign. Doherty added an on-base percentage of .625, a 1,250 slugging percentage, and an OPS of 1,875 to accompany her three home runs, nine RBI, 15 total bases, and three walks. She was also perfect at first base, putting out 29 and two assists without committing an error. Doherty’s week was marked by her career day during UCF’s 13–1 victory over Tulsa on April 16, in which she went 3-for-3 while recording her second career multi-home run game and a career-high six RBI collected. She also went 2-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run and three RBIs in the Knights’ 9–1 victory over FIU on April 11. Her standout week represents a microcosm of her offensive resurgence during the second half of the season. In 14 games since UCF’s March 18 game against then No. 22 Arizona State, Doherty has produced a team-best .459/.588/1,000 (17-for-37) line with a 1,588 OPS, two doubles, six home runs, 17 RBI, 37 total bases and 11 walks. Entering the Knights’ weekend series against South Florida, she also boasts a .414 on-base percentage trailing only Aubrey Evans .435 mark for tops in the squad. Willis, meanwhile, continued her recent dominance in the circle with a trio of starts against FIU and Tulsa, playing a total of 11.1 innings and posting a 1.24 ERA (2 ER) with 11 strikeouts and a batting average of just . 214. Her week was topped by a strong performance against the Golden Hurricane on April 14, as she went six innings with one run, giving up only five hits and striking out eight. Her eight punchouts fell one shy of tying her season-high nine against Fresno State on March 2. Willis also delivered a stingy effort against FIU on April 11, holding the Panthers scoreless for four innings while giving up just three hits and striking out two. Like Doherty, Willis’ week includes a larger slice of circle supremacy that has come from the juniors transfer. In her 18 appearances (12 starts) since the Knights’ February 23 doubleheader against Gardner-Webb, Willis has posted a team-best 1.25 ERA (67.1 IP, 12 ER), walking only 25 against a team-leading 65 strikeouts. She also limited opposing hitters to a team-low .174 batting average against in that span. NEXT ONE The Knights return from their three-game series in Tulsa this weekend for their second conference home series of the season, as well as the final iteration of the War on I-4 as members of The American, against the South Florida Bulls. The first pitch in game one of the series is scheduled for Friday night at 6:00 PM from the UCF Softball Complex.

