Cricket mourns Aunt Faith Thomas, first Indigenous woman to play Test for Australia | Cricket

Australian cricket mourns the death of Aunt Faith Thomas, the first Aboriginal woman to play Test cricket for Australia, who died at the weekend aged 90. Thomas (née Coulthard) played her groundbreaking Test for Australia against England at Melbourne’s Junction Oval in February 1958, when she became the first Indigenous woman to represent an Australian sports team.

Thomas was awarded the Order of Australia in 2019 for her services to cricket and her dedication to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities in a long nursing career. Retroactively awarded a baggy green cap as the 48e An Australian woman who plays Test cricket, Thomas is honored each year by the Adelaide Strikers who play for the Faith Thomas Trophy in the WBBL. Her legacy also lives on in Adelaide Ovals Avenue of Honor as a major part of the game.

Faith Thomas has made an amazing and pioneering contribution to cricket and the community, said Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia. As the first Aboriginal woman to represent Australia in Test cricket, Faith was an inspiration to those who followed her and leaves an indelible mark on the game.

Born in 1933 in Nepabunna, Thomas was born Tinnipha, the daughter of an Adnyamathanha mother and a German father. As Faith Coulthard, she was taken by her mother to Colebrook Home in Quorn in the Flinders Ranges of South Australia, where she began playing impromptu cricket on dirt roads with a homemade bat and a stone when there was no ball.

Faith Thomas, the first Indigenous woman to play Tests for Australia, in a 2015 portrait. Photo: Darrian Traynor/CA/Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Thomas, a fast bowler, joked that her terrifying speed was a result of throwing stones at galahs, but it wasn’t until her late teens that she learned that women played organized cricket. Thomas was invited to compete in a club competition in Adelaide and the power she generated with just a few steps of run-up made her an instant star. In her first season at Windsor she took a hat-trick and 6/20, and in a famous match against Adelaide Teachers College she returned the remarkable figures of six wickets with no runs.

After just three club appearances, Thomas was selected to represent South Australia and then picked in a team to play against the touring England team in a Brisbane warm-up match. A legend was born there. Thomas threw a pitch to send off England captain Mary Duggan who was so fast that the center stump was sent into a cartwheel and Duggan sat on the pitch laughing at her helplessness against the pace.

The following year, in 1958, Thomas made her test debut. The Sydney test was washed out and in Melbourne she was bowled sparingly. After carrying the drinks in Adelaide, her career quietly came to an end. Although chosen to tour England and New Zealand, Thomas was a desert woman who was not comfortable at sea, so she was hesitant about the overseas tour.

Faith Thomas poses with Megan Schutt and the Faith Thomas Trophy in Alice Springs ahead of a 2018 Women’s Big Bash League. Photo: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Instead, she went to the docks to see the team off and devoted herself to a nursing career. As a girl at Colebrook, Thomas was inspired by two caring women she called Sister Hyde and Sister Rutter. Those two women trying to take care of all those little black dudes, I don’t know how they didn’t go crazy, she later recalled. I used to think that things just happened or were coincidences, but now that I look back, I have seen many miracles.

In the early 1950s, Thomas was among the first group of Indigenous nurses to be trained at the Royal Adelaide Hospital, becoming the first state civil servant with Aboriginal heritage. As one of the inaugural graduates of the country’s native university, Thomas took her skills to Raukkan on top of the Coorong to work with the Ngarrindjeri crowd. She married Bernard Thomas and raised a family, as her nursing career took her back north, where she toiled in remote areas and communities, drove an old Land Rover with a shotgun for companionship, and had a profound impact on thousands of patients who inspiring advocate. for positive change.

Faith Thomas’s story is as inspiring as it is incredible, said SACA President William Rayner. As a leader in medicine, sports, atonement and more, Aunty Faith has made footprints for others to follow in the decades since. A brilliantly unique and successful cricketer, Aunty Faith’s journey was never just about personal achievement, but she always looked for ways to improve the lives of others.

Thomas himself believed that her extraordinary life was possible because the only word forbidden at Colebrook was cant.

I remember when we were nurses you saw a job posting for a nurse with a double degree, and you would apply, and the job would go to a white nurse with a single degree, she reflected. Sister Hyde would say that a door is not meant to open, so knock on another. It was a faith instilled in us – never give up.