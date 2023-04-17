Colorado Football 2023 season tickets sold out









Football

April 17, 2023 Curtis Snyder, Interim Associate AD/Athletic Communications Buffs have sold out for the ninth time, the first time in 27 years

BOULDER The University of Colorado has officially sold out season tickets for the 2023 football season, marking the ninth time in school history and selling out for the first time before August of the upcoming football season. This is the first time CU has gone out of season ticket sales in 27 years, the last being in 1996. The first time CU went out of season ticket sales was in 1972 and then the Buffs had a seven-year run from 1990-96 that were sold out. . The 1971 team finished No. 3 in the nation, beating LSU and Ohio State in the preseason. The seven-year run of 1990-96 came off-seasons that combined CU for a 68-13-4 record and the Buffs were in the AP poll for 143 consecutive weeks. Those teams also combined for a national championship, three conference championships, and four of the seven teams finished in the top five on the latest AP poll. “Selling season tickets for the first time in nearly 30 years shows just how strong our fan base is,” said CU Athletic president Rick George. “Sold out at the earliest for a season in our history is a testament to our fans’ thirst to see a championship-quality product on the field. Folsom Field’s 100th season will be a special season with Coach’s first team Prime and a great home.” schedule on tap. We expect a full house every game and believe we will reach that goal shortly after tickets for one game go on sale. ” CU’s subscription renewal rate last season ended at 98 percent, by far the best percentage in school history and one of the few above 90 percent. In all, CU collected more than 20,000 interest forms after hiring Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. The 2023 season will be the 100th season at CU’s historic Folsom Field and in addition to being Coach Prime’s inaugural season, CU will host a stellar home schedule including Nebraska (September 9), Colorado State (September 16), USC (September 30), Stanford (October 13, Family Weekend), Oregon State (November 4, Homecoming), and Arizona (November 11). This marks the first time in 18 years that Nebraska and Colorado State will both play at Folsom Field in the same season, the last being in 2005. This will also be the last time the Buffs play USC before the Trojans leave the Pac-12. SOME GAME CARDS Single game tickets will go on sale in May, and current season ticket holders and fans who have prepaid for season tickets and have not requested a refund will have a pre-sale opportunity at that time. A public sale of the remaining tickets for one game is expected to take place at the end of May. WAITING LIST 2024 Fans who want to show interest in season tickets for the 2024 football season can register on a waiting list. All subscriptions that become available for purchase after the 2023 season will be fulfilled based on priority points. Fans looking to improve their priority points can find out how on the Buff Club website. STUDENT TICKETS Students wishing to purchase a Student Sports Pass for the 2023-2024 season can do so in July, with some inventory being held in August for new freshmen and undergraduates. There will be a claim procedure for football, similar to basketball in recent seasons. CU will also expand student seating by one section, adding approximately 1,500 new seats for a total of just under 12,000.

