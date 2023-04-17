» One year later, construction on Union’s proposed new hockey rink at Schenectadys Mohawk harbor has yet to begin

SCHENECTADY On April 11 of last year, Union College President David Harris, Development Authority Chairman Ray Gillen, Galesi Group CEO and President David Buicko, and State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara met in Mohawk Harbor to announce that Santabarbara had secured $10 million in state funding for a facility that would house the Union men’s and women’s hockey teams.

It would replace the outdated Messa Rink, the current home of the hockey teams.

It’s Schenectady’s next big venture, Santabarbara said.

But just over a year later, the only activities taking place on the site of the proposed facility are people walking or parking their cars to get to Rivers Casino or the shops at the harbor.

The Daily Gazette examined progress being made to begin construction of the proposed 2,850-seat facility. Last year the cost was estimated to be between $40 and $50 million.

Everyone seems to be on the same wavelength, that conversations are happening and progress is being made. Union College spokesperson Phil Wajda wrote in an email that there are no new updates and that we are continuing joint discussions on the project.

It was a sentiment echoed by Union athletic director Jim McLaughlin.

We continue to have positive conversations with all parties, McLaughlin said. I’ll share more once we have more final details, but I don’t want to get into the nitty gritty of the details. And I respectfully request that that’s what we continue with at this time.

In an email to The Daily Gazette, Gillen wrote: Last year’s budget included funding for the Mohawk Harbor Arena project. No public money has been spent, but all parties involved in the project continue to have constructive talks. Considerable time and effort has gone into conducting the necessary due diligence, and that work continues in the shared hope of reaching an agreement.

Santabarbara is following the situation closely.

I have spoken to all partners, Santabarbara said in a telephone interview on Saturday. This project was fully supported by a number of different partners, Schenectady County, the City of Schenectady, Metroplex, Union College and the gallery Group, so those conversations about starting this project have definitely progressed. And I think at some point, I imagine this year, they’re getting ready to actually start building this thing.

I know that the $10 million I was able to secure in the state budget was a big, big win for making this project a reality. I wish I could give you a timeline. I don’t have an exact timeline. But I’ll tell you this, you could talk to any of these partners, including Union College, and they’re very excited about this project. It is a necessary project.

Sanatabarara said there is no deadline by which the $10 million must be used.

That funding is secure, Santabarbara said. That money is earmarked for this project, so they do have time to work on it. When the project kicks off, they can access that funding when they need it.

The Union men’s hockey program has been around since 1975, when it played at the NCAA Division III level. The program moved to the Division I level in 1991. The team struggled for years before becoming a powerhouse in the early last decade, winning three ECAC Hockey regular season titles (2011, 2012, and 2014), three straight ECACH Tournament Championships (2012, 2013, and 2014). and reaching the NCAA Hockey Tournament four consecutive years (2011-14), making Frozen Four appearances in 2012 and 2014, and winning the National title in 2014.

Since then, Union has made only one NCAA appearance (2017). The Dutch had their worst season under then head coach Rick Bennett in 2019-20, going 8-25-4. They have sat out the 2020-2021 season due to the pandemic.

Under new head coach Josh Hauge, the Dutch finished eighth in conference play last season with an 8-13-1 record. They were 14-19-2 overall.

The Union’s women’s hockey program has been at the Division I level since the 2003–04 season, after playing in Division III for a few years. The Dutch women have not had much success in their 18 seasons at DI. They have yet to make it to the ECACH tournament. Next season, the Dutch women are assured of a place in the ECACH tournament because the field of participants has expanded from eight to all twelve teams.

There have been previous proposals to either build a new facility or renovate Messa. In 1997, a proposal was made to build a facility just off Nott Street near a car wash that would become a joint venture between Union and the Schenectady Youth Hockey Association. But the men’s team didn’t want to move off campus, and the project never went ahead. Since then, that space became home to the Union’s men’s and women’s soccer programs.

The current hockey program facility underwent improvements beginning in the summer of 2003 and was completed the following year. A new cooling system, dishes and glass, changing rooms and converting a downstairs storage area that had been a curling rink into a reception area were among the major projects. The rink was renamed for Union alum Frank Messa, who made a gift to the college.

There was a proposal in early 2016 for improvements including a new video scoreboard, a new entrance across from Frank Bailey Field, a new ice surface floor, along with new signs and glass, and new coach offices. Only the video scoreboard came to fruition.

