Softball welcomes Bucknell to Midweek Matchup





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State softball is poised to wrap up its six-game homestand this week as the Nittany Lions play host to in-state challenger Bucknell Bison on Tuesday, April 18. hours (ET). GAME INFORMATION Bucknell at Penn State | Tuesday April 18 | 6 p.m. ET |B1G+|93.3FM|Live statistics|Tickets TUESDAY OFFERS Join Penn State softball Tuesday night for the team’s final Taco Tuesday of the 2023 season. Visit the concession stands during PSU’s midweek game against Bucknell and buy a walking taco. QUICK HITS Penn State remains in University Park for the final leg of a six-game homestand as the Nittany Lions return to action after sweeping Rutgers last weekend. PSU improved to 23-13 overall with a 5-9 record in Big Ten play. PSU’s defense ran into trouble in last weekend’s series with Rutgers, playing three clear games in all three games. Penn State ranks in the top three of the Big Ten in Earned Run Average (3rd, 2.39), shutouts (3rd, 9), and strikeout-to-walk ratio (3rd, 3.45). PSU also ranks 15th nationally in doubles per game (1.60). Junior third baseman Emily Maddock continued her dominant stretch in B1G play, leading the team in Big Ten batting average with a .489 run against league foes. Senior left fielder Maggie Finnegan and sophomore designated player Maddie Gordon had historic performances against Rutgers. Finnegan went 6-for-8 in the box, while Gordon hit the first PSU grand slam of the year in the weekend finale on Sunday. PARSHALL RECORD VIEW Fifth-year left-handed pitcher Bailey Parshall is one strikeout away from a tie and two strikeouts away from setting Penn State’s career record in the category. Missy Beseres, who graduated from the program in 2006, currently holds the record with 745. Parshall starts Tuesday’s game with 744. Parshall also has tied the program record for career shutouts with 20, matching Jackie Hill’s current record . Her next complete game shutout will secure the individual program record. The Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania native is also one save away from tying the program’s record nine. SCARLET KNIGHT SLAM The Blue & White recorded their first sweep of the Big Ten season on April 14-16, as the Nittany Lions won three runs against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. PSU swept a Big Ten opponent at University Park for the first time since Purdue last season. Maggie Finnegan dominated in the batter’s box, going 6-for-8 over the weekend with her first homer of the year in the weekend final. Maddie Gordon also posted a standout performance, scoring her first two career home runs in addition to Penn State’s first grand slam of 2023 in Sunday’s 8-3 victory. Defensively, PSU played three error-free games as a fifth-year pitcher Bailey Parshall And Kylee Lingenfelter each registered complete-game shutouts in Friday’s doubleheader. EXPLORING THE BISON Head coach Sarah Caffey leads Bucknell into Tuesday’s midweek game and maintains a 10-25 overall record coupled with a 2-10 scoreline in Patriot League play. The Bison are winless in their last five games and have a 1-9 record in their last 10, with the lone win coming against Army in the first half of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 8. Bucknell is led in the batter’s box by junior Zoie Smith, who averages .362 combined with a team-leading 38 hits and 55 total bases. In the circle, sophomore Madison Roukey leads individually with a 2.48 ERA and a 4-5 record. SERIES HISTORY In Penn State’s all-time longest running streak against a current Division I opponent, the Nittany Lions maintain a 32–8 record against the Bison. The Blue & White have won each of the last two meetings dating back to the last PSU loss on April 24, 2019. In the most recent meeting of the two programs, Penn State secured a 5-1 win on March 29 of last year. The Nittany Lions first met Bucknell on April 25, 1966, with PSU recording an astonishing 24-2 victory in the all-time series opener. Penn State posted a 10-game win streak from 2008 to 2018, winning five doubleheaders, including four at home and one on the road in Lewisburg. FOLLOW THE NITTANY LIONS Visit GoPSUSports.com for more information on Penn State softball. Fans can keep up with the Nittany Lion softball team on Facebook at /pennstatesoftball and on Twitter and Instagram @PennStateSB.

